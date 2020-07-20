HUNTINGTON — Choosing football over baseball was an easy decision for Jason Sehorn.
He was a much better hitter on the gridiron than on the diamond.
Sehorn starred in the NFL from 1994 through 2003, all but his last season with the New York Giants, where he played cornerback. Sehorn finished with the St. Louis Rams. He started 76 of 117 games, intercepted 19 passes, returning four for touchdowns, forced 10 fumbles, recovering four, and made 5.5 sacks. He made 443 tackles, 11 for losses.
Sehorn’s stats with the 1990 Huntington Cubs weren’t so impressive. Although he played a stellar center field, using his impressive speed to run down fly balls that otherwise would have gone for extra bases, the native of Sacramento, California, batted .184 with one home run and 10 runs batted in hitting out of the No. 9 slot in the order. He reached base at a .254 clip and slugged .248, often bunting. In 125 at bats, he struck out 52 times. When Sehorn reached base, however, he was dangerous, stealing nine bases in 10 attempts.
“They put me in center field and let me roam around out there,” Sehorn said of the H-Cubs. “I enjoyed that, but learning to hit was going to take a lot of work.”
If Sehorn was going to invest work in any sport it was going to be football. A star at Shasta Junior College, the Chicago Cubs signed him after seeing him play American Legion ball. He was more impressive, though, on the football field, and when USC offered a scholarship, his choice was clear.
Sehorn became an All-American with the Trojans and the Giants selected him in the second round, 59th overall, of the NFL draft.
Now an executive with a large auto dealership in Charlotte, North Carolina, Sehorn gained national attention off the field when he proposed to actress Angie Harmon on the Tonight Show with Jay Leno on March 13, 2000.
Having grown up in Northern California and played pro football in New York, Sehorn was accustomed to the limelight. He said, however, he loved the charm of Huntington and the Appalachian League.
“The brick streets,” Sehorn said of what he remembered most about Huntington. “And staying at Marshall University. I enjoyed that. The people were nice.”
Sehorn said he was impressed with H-Cubs fans, as many as 4,000 showing up for opening day and more than 2,000 attending on a regular basis.
“That was fun and I enjoyed that part of the game,” Sehorn said. “You spend time bouncing around places like Johnson City, Tennessee, Elizabethton, Tennessee and a lot of other cool little towns. I enjoyed that.”