Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

bestva buckneers5
Buy Now

Best Virginia's Kevin Jones, seen here during a 2022 The Basketball Tournament game at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, is entering his 12th season of playing professional basketball.  

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Basketball can be a taxing sport for players, especially as they grow older in age.

But not for WVU legend Kevin Jones.

Stories you might like

Taylor Kennedy covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-7935 or tkennedy@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Taylor_Kennedy7 on Twitter.