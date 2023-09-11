Basketball can be a taxing sport for players, especially as they grow older in age.
But not for WVU legend Kevin Jones.
The 34-year-old continues to perform in the later stages of his career.
Starting in October, Jones will begin his first season with Japan's B.League's Kyoto Hannaryz. It will be his sixth overall season in Japan.
The former Mountaineer has found his home away from home in Japan.
"It's the professionalism and family feel I get when I'm here," Jones said. "They do things the right way. On and off the court, they make sure you're compensated on time for what you do, which in Europe is sometimes foreign to people. It was an easy decision coming back to Japan. I have a lot of experience here, played great ball here and the fans and teams appreciate me as well."
The New York native is eager to get the season rolling with his new teammates.
"I'm super-excited because we have a young but talented team," Jones said. "For the first time ever in my career, I'm the oldest guy on the team. That's a new experience for me. I'm trying to impart the wisdom that I've gained throughout my years playing in Japan and basketball in general. We could stack up against anybody in the league. We are working hard right now and are heading in the right direction."
He has increased his point average each season, including tying his overseas points average of 16.3 last season.
However, Jones has seen his game blossom more off the court than on the court.
"My game has developed more from a mental standpoint than anything," Jones said. "I've always had the skills. Now, it is just for me to learn new ways to take care of my body. As you get older, things starting hurting a little bit more and injuries and more prevalent. You got to be more in tune with your body and working smarter, not harder."
The mental side of Jones' growth didn't happen over night. He had to prepare himself each day for what was ahead.
The 6-foot-8 forward knew that if he could do it then anything was possible.
"I always dreamed of playing as long as my body would allow me to," Jones said. "In order for me to do that, I have to take care of my body. A part of it is knowing when to go hard, exert yourself and rest. That was the hardest thing for me is learning when to rest. I want to go, go go all the time. Once I listened to my body more, it paid off."
There were murmurs of Jones possibly retiring from basketball during The Basketball Tournament (TBT), which was in Wheeling over the summer.
Jones feels he can still give everything he has, especially entering his 12th season of professional basketball.
"As long as my body allows me to, I'm not one of those guys that wants to playing until 40-something," Jones said. "I'm good. After a while, I want to move on with my life. I definitely want to be affiliated with basketball in some way either being a trainer or sports commentator/analyst. As far as me playing, I can go longer. I'll say a good two or three more seasons."
Former WVU athletes tend to find connections back to their alma mater whenever playing professionally domestically or overseas.
One of the reasons Jones ended up in Japan was because of prior relationship, dating back to his days in Morgantown.
"One of the main reasons I can to Japan is because of one of ex-trainers, Kenny Hamanaka," Jones said. "He got an assistant coaching job in Okinawa. Someone got hurt on his team then he reached out to me when I was more focused on the NBA and high-level Euro-league stuff. I wasn't thinking about Japan. He convinced me to come over here and I've been here ever since."