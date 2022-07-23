Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Earlier this week, local athlete Ryan Switzer announced his retirement from pro football. Over the years, I could not help but notice the similarities between Switzer and former Winfield and Marshall star Mike Barber.

Coming out of high school, both were considered small, but both were smart enough and competitive enough to become college stars and carve out a taste of the NFL. It is hard to make it to the NFL. It is even harder to stay.

