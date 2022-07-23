Earlier this week, local athlete Ryan Switzer announced his retirement from pro football. Over the years, I could not help but notice the similarities between Switzer and former Winfield and Marshall star Mike Barber.
Coming out of high school, both were considered small, but both were smart enough and competitive enough to become college stars and carve out a taste of the NFL. It is hard to make it to the NFL. It is even harder to stay.
Here are some of the similarities. Both were recruiting “misses” by WVU. Don Nehlen missed on Barber. Dana Holgorsen whiffed on Switzer.
Both played football, basketball and ran track in high school. In college at North Carolina, Switzer’s teams were won 32 games. Barber’s Marshall teams won 34 games, again very similar.
In college, Switzer had 243 career catches, while Barber had 249. The numbers are eerily similar. Both had plenty of honors. Switzer was considered an All-American punt returner. Barber was a two-time I-AA All-American and the 1988 I-AA National Player of the Year.
They also had similar grades from the NFL scouts and were drafted in almost the exact same spot. Barber was drafted in the fourth round by San Francisco with 112th pick of the 1989 draft. Switzer was drafted in the fourth round by Dallas with the 133rd pick. Incredibly similar.
Both found out that the NFL was a tough, cold, hard business and for many players it is difficult to find a long-term niche. Barber spent four years with San Francisco, Arizona, Cincinnati and Tampa Bay. Switzer was on the roster in Dallas, Pittsburgh and the practice squad in Cleveland. He was also briefly on the Raiders’ offseason roster. Nothing was ever guaranteed. Barber told me once that, “during practice I could look over on the sidelines and see 10 guys waiting to take my place.”
Both had moments of glory that most players can only dream about. Barber backed up Jerry Rice and caught passes from Hall of Famer Joe Montana. Switzer caught passes from future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger.
Another similarity is that both Switzer and Barber scored two NFL touchdowns. Both Kanawha Valley high school products can say they competed against the best football players in the world. Obviously, not many can say that.
•••
The state high school football community is still mourning the recent death of former East Bank/Riverside coach Ralph Hensley. Many may not know that Hensley was a multisport athlete at the former Williamson High School, where he graduated in 1968.
Former Williamson football and basketball player Tim Smith has this basketball memory of Hensley:
“Ralph was a valuable basketball player. Basketball was king in Williamson. When you played for [former Williamson coach] George Ritchie, you had to have a good athlete running the baseline defensively of his 1-3-1 defense. Ralph was great on the baseline of the 1-3-1. We had state AAA championship teams in those days, but we couldn’t get past Curt Price and those great Charleston High teams in the regionals.”