If I were the “King of the Sports World," I would do the following:
n Put West Virginia in the ACC. Obviously, it makes perfect sense geographically and the ACC could use a strong football resume. The Mountaineer road fan base would help fill ACC stadiums.
n Set up a national 12-team playoff for the Group of Five football schools to coincide with the eventual Power Five playoff. The mid-majors need some “juice." Attendance at mid-majors is dying.
Play the opening-round games in the small bowls or in the home stadiums of the higher seeds, with a championship game at a pre-determined spot. Obviously, it would not be THE national championship, but it would give these schools a chance to realistically play in a national football playoff.
n Keep Cincinnati as baseball’s traditional MLB Opening Day, one day ahead of everyone else. Play the game in the early afternoon.
As it is now, the Reds are just one of 15 games played on Opening Day. It is no longer special. Sometimes, tradition shows a lack of vision, but sometimes tradition needs to be embraced.
Baseball could stand to remember a time when the sport was king and Opening Day in Cincinnati was a daytime holiday.
n Have the WVU and Marshall men's basketball teams play a doubleheader basketball event in Charleston. Since they won’t play each other, have them play other opponents. Heck, they played a doubleheader in Cleveland in 2019. Let’s keep the money in our state.
n Force the resignation of NCAA czar Mark Emmert. Oh, that is already happening. Maybe I am more powerful than I thought.
n Keep politics and gambling away from owning sports. As it is now, college and pro sports are sold out to the sponsorship dollars of gambling organizations. It is only a matter of time before the integrity of results gets hit with a major scandal. Results are already being questioned.
n Now that all three teams are in the same soccer conference, play the WVU-Kentucky or Marshall-Kentucky men’s soccer games in the new professional stadium in Cincinnati. Kentucky has incredible clout in Cincinnati. West Virginians love going to Cincinnati. Work with FC Cincinnati to make it an event that draws 10-20,000 fans for big-time college soccer in a state-of-the-art, soccer-specific stadium.
n Induct Pete Rose, Roger Maris and Dale Murphy into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
n Bring back the MMI basketball event in Huntington in some form or fashion.
n Name the Riverside High School football field after Randy Moss and the gymnasium after Jerry West.
Frank Giardina is a member of the West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame. He worked in college athletics for more than 40 years as a broadcaster and marketing administrator at Marshall, Penn State and East Carolina. You can e-mail him at flg16@hotmail.com.