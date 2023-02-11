Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

If I were the “King of the Sports World," I would do the following:

n Put West Virginia in the ACC. Obviously, it makes perfect sense geographically and the ACC could use a strong football resume. The Mountaineer road fan base would help fill ACC stadiums.

Frank Giardina is a member of the West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame. He worked in college athletics for more than 40 years as a broadcaster and marketing administrator at Marshall, Penn State and East Carolina. You can e-mail him at flg16@hotmail.com.

