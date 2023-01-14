I have been involved with athletics, in some form, for more than 50 years. I was fortunate, at a young age, to be involved as a broadcaster and public relations person with sports organizations such as Marshall, East Carolina, Penn State, the Charleston Charlies, WSAZ-TV and others. I have always said that the best part about athletics are the relationships and friendships that you make.
At my age, many of those cherished friendships have passed away. I miss them. Obviously, this is not a complete list, but here are some of the people that I miss.
CAL BAILEY: Just the mention of his name makes you smile and recall a story. He was a coaching giant at West Virginia State for 36 years. His ex-players still gather to honor his wishes to “keep the boys together."
BOB BOWEN: In the 1960s, 70s and 80s, Bob was the sports anchor at WSAZ-TV. Young people today rarely watch network television, but in an era when local television news was big, everyone watched Bob Bowen for Friday night football scores. Even today, the anchors at WSAZ refer to his mention of the “mighty Minford Falcons.”
JERRY BRADLEY: Everybody that knew Jerry Bradley loved him. He was a graduate of Marsh Fork High School who became the long-time boys basketball coach and athletic director at Greenbrier East. He is greatly missed in Greenbrier County.
MIKE CHERRY & JODY JIVIDEN: Both were sports writers for the Charleston newspapers. I love good writing. These guys were big-time with small-time egos. I miss them daily.
JACK COOK: The former Marshall baseball coaching legend was one of the nicest men that I have ever met. We were blessed to have him for 95 years. I have not been around a finer coach and man.
LEWIS D’ANTONI: A former high school coaching legend at Mullens in Wyoming County, he is the father of NBA coach Mike and current Marshall coach Dan. I used to love visiting with him. It was like talking to a basketball version of Socrates or Plato. His philosophies still impact the game today around the world.
DANA “CORKY” GRIFFITH: Is there any coach, politician or sports fan in the county or state who did not know Corky? Sadly, we lost him around the holidays. The former football coach at DuPont, Logan and Salem College was always a “life of the party” character. Tailgating at WVU games will not be the same without him.
LARRY “DEACON” HARRIS and LEVI PHILLIPS: I first saw them play in junior high. Deacon played at Roosevelt and Levi at Jefferson. They went on to win a AAA state basketball championship at Charleston High in 1968. They then went on to play at WVU. In 1971-72, WVU was having an excellent season when Harris was killed in an auto accident near I-79. I often wonder how good that WVU team could have been.
WATT POWELL PARK PRESS BOX CREW: When we were a Triple-A baseball city, many of my summer nights in the 1970s were spent with the “regulars” in the press box. Among the regulars were A.L. “Shorty” Hardman, Bill Smith, John Dickensheets, Ernie Saunders and Mike Whiteford. The stories and laughs were plentiful. Now, other than Whiteford, all are gone. Heck, even the ballpark is gone.
DAVE WELLMAN: A former sports writer for The Herald-Dispatch and administrator at Marshall, Dave lost a battle with Parkinson’s this past summer. I miss him greatly.
Frank Giardina is a contributing columnist to the Gazette-Mail. He is a member of the West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame. He was a long-time administrator and broadcaster in college athletics at Marshall, East Carolina and Penn State. You can e-mail him at flg16@hotmail.com.