This is more than a sports column. This is more of a people column. Many may not realize it, but this week our state lost one of our most incredible sports fans.
Our state lost an angel this week with the passing of a long-time WVU and Marshall fan, Martha Brumfield.
Martha was a unique sports fan. She had deep ties to both of our state’s two largest schools.
Martha graduated from small Alderson High School in Greenbrier County. She then went to school at WVU in the 1960s.
She did not just go to school at WVU, she owned it. She was voted Homecoming Queen by the student body and was named the Annual Queen (Miss Monticola), by the staff of the yearbook, the Monticola.
Later, she would marry Dave Brumfield from Ceredo, whose family founded Glenn’s Sporting Goods in Huntington and were strong Marshall supporters. Dave’s father Glenn was a part of The Greatest Generation and served with distinction in World War II.
Dave became an attorney and at one point lived in Welch in McDowell County, where he helped many coal miners.
Because of their ties to WVU and Marshall, and their deep love for their home state, Dave and Martha Brumfield were season-ticket holders and regular attendees at football games in both Morgantown and Huntington.
When I attended games as a fan in Huntington, my two favorite tailgate stops were to sample the incredible food display put out by Martha Brumfield and Melissa Meeks, both Hurricane residents.
In Huntington, Martha was fashionably attired in green and white. In Morgantown, she had on the latest blue and gold fashion.
Martha lived here in my town of Hurricane and I used to enjoy seeing her and her husband Dave in the weight room at the YMCA in Teays Valley. I would also see her singing in the choir and in Christmas programs at St. John’s Methodist Church in Teays Valley. That choir also featured childhood friends Nancy Williams, Cindy Williams Skiles and her son, Seth Skiles.
Whether it was Huntington, Morgantown or anywhere in Putnam County, Martha was a bright light wherever she went. I experienced that first-hand.
In the fall of 2016, not long after having a bad stroke, I was struggling as I attempted to walk back to my car after a Marshall football game. Martha saw my struggle and offered a ride. She will never know how much I appreciated her kindness.
Sadly, our state lost her this week. I am sad that I did not realize that she was sick. She will be greatly missed by many.
Frank Giardina is a member of the West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame. He worked in college athletics for more than 40 years as a broadcaster and marketing administrator at Marshall, Penn State and East Carolina. You can email him at flg16@hotmail.com.