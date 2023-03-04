I always tell people that I grew up in a great place and at a wonderful time.
Growing up in the southern coalfields of West Virginia and in the Kanawha Valley in the 1960s and '70s was a special time for young sports fans.
This time of the year was especially enjoyable because of the WVIAC Tournament.
It was a different time. There was no ESPN, no cable television, very little college basketball on TV and no interstates to take you to Morgantown.
In Charleston, the WVIAC Tournament captured the city. There was a buzz in the valley. Charleston newspapers gave it wall-to-wall coverage. Games were played in the morning, afternoon and at night. Students skipped school to go to games. The older, smaller Civic Center was the perfect-sized venue. Frank LePage was the perfect P.A. announcer. George Springer was a passionate commissioner.
Youngsters didn’t play video games. All across the valley, they played outdoor basketball games on the playground. In doing so, they emulated Salem’s Archie Talley, A-B’s Gordie McClanahan and other small college stars.
Here are some of my memories.
MORRIS HARVEY: In the 1960s, Rich Meckfessel’s roster was full of Kanawha County players like Roger Hart (Charleston), Spike Conley (South Charleston), Jim Hayes (Herbert Hoover), Jim Fout (DuPont) and Bobby Wesley (Stonewall Jackson). Regionally, Henry Dickerson came from Beckley, Roger Bartram from Chapmanville, Gerald Martin from Huntington, John Eaton from Proctorville, Ohio and Mike Curry from Chesapeake, Ohio. The local fans loved these teams.
WEST VIRGINIA TECH: Under coaches Neal Baisi and Pete Phillips, Tech had regional stars like Pete Kelley (Montgomery), Mike Barrett (Richwood), Tom Chaney (Hurricane), Onas Aliff (East Bank), Bill Auxier (Nicholas County) and Bubby Walker from Madison. Eventually, the greatest Tech star of all would be Sedale Threatt in the early 1980s.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE: I grew up in Gary in McDowell County, and two of the Yellow Jackets' big stars of the 1960s were Dave and Alan Hamilton from Gary District High School. I was one of their biggest fans. Other area players were Rance Berry (Gary), Pat Matthews (South Charleston) and Charles Rush (Charleston).
GLENVILLE STATE: Under Jess Lilly, the Pioneers always brought a large fan base to Charleston. The 1970 team won the tournament championship, and the MVP was Jackie Joe Robinson from White Sulphur Springs.
CONCORD AND BLUEFIELD STATE: Both schools had many southern coalfield stars. Names such as Scott Ellis from Logan, Scott Frye from Harts, Tommy "Gun" Pritchett from Bluefield and Anthony “String” Harris from Northfork were stars at Bluefield State and Concord. Former Concord and Salem coach Don Christie is one of the finest gentlemen in our state’s sports history.
FAIRMONT STATE: Under Joe Retton, the Falcons were like the Yankees. They were dominant! Their legions of fans packed the old Daniel Boone Hotel. Their list of stars were long: Teddy Darcus, Bill Moody, John Jamerson, Wayne Denham, Pat Sloan, Dave Cooper, Butch Haswell, Davey Moore, Bill Lindsey, Lerman Battle and others.