Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

I always tell people that I grew up in a great place and at a wonderful time.

Growing up in the southern coalfields of West Virginia and in the Kanawha Valley in the 1960s and '70s was a special time for young sports fans.

Stories you might like

Frank Giardina is a member of the West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame and a contributing sports columnist to HD Media. You can e-mail him at flg16@hotmail.com.