20220724-spt-whiteford-col.jpg
Lonnie Warwick wears rings from his playing days — one signifies the Minnesota Vikings’ 1969 NFL championship, the other signifies the team’s Super Bowl IV appearance.

 Submitted photo

MOUNT HOPE — In his NFL heyday, he did more than just lead an iconic defense, one that has been immortalized as the Purple People Eaters. Lonnie Warwick of Mount Hope, West Virginia, also hobnobbed with Hollywood glitterati.

Dean Martin once instructed his driver to take him to a swanky men’s store and buy him an extensive line of new clothes, several items of which still hang somewhere in a closet in his spacious home on the edge of downtown Mount Hope.

Mike Whiteford is a former sports writer for the Gazette-Mail.

