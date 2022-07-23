MOUNT HOPE — In his NFL heyday, he did more than just lead an iconic defense, one that has been immortalized as the Purple People Eaters. Lonnie Warwick of Mount Hope, West Virginia, also hobnobbed with Hollywood glitterati.
Dean Martin once instructed his driver to take him to a swanky men’s store and buy him an extensive line of new clothes, several items of which still hang somewhere in a closet in his spacious home on the edge of downtown Mount Hope.
Dean had met the Minnesota Vikings linebacker at one of his parties, enjoyed his football stories and in 1973 invited him to be a featured speaker at his Dean Martin Tucson Open golf tournament. And, of course, Dino wanted him to look nice. After all, Warwick would be sharing the dais with Bob Hope and later playing golf in a foursome with Martin, Hope and George Blanda surrounded by a gallery of thousands and a national TV audience.
Before the speech, incidentally, Hope gave him a quick pep talk, trying to calm his nerves. And Warwick, a small-town West Virginian unaccustomed to such highfalutin gatherings, settled down and handled himself just fine.
He met Frank Sinatra, Cary Grant and Rock Hudson at Martin’s Hollywood parties — parties made possible by the Vikings’ travel schedule. When they played the Rams in Los Angeles, they would spend the week there practicing, thus shunning Minnesota’s cold weather and frozen tundra and enhancing their party possibilities.
In addition, he bar-hopped in Minneapolis during his Vikings years and downed far too many drinks with the irascible Billy Martin (the Minnesota Twins’ manager at the time) and his famous drinking buddy Mickey Mantle — and sometimes he helped calm Billy’s infamous temper and perhaps prevent yet another fistfight. He had met the Twins manager in his job as spokesman for Hamm’s Beer.
A few years earlier, while living and working in Tennessee, he struck up friendships with Johnny Cash and Junior Samples.
On the field, the 6-foot-3, 235-pound Warwick often jousted with Jim Taylor, Green Bay’s Pro Football Hall of Fame fullback and a nasty division rival. “I hit that guy so hard so many times, and I thought he’d never get up,” the 80-year-old Warwick recalled recently, sitting in his Mount Hope living room. “And he’d get up and laugh and say, ‘Is that as hard as you can hit me, Warwick?’”
And Packer teammate Paul Hornung would join in the laughter.
Those magnificent Packers were quite memorable. Warwick can still visualize the Green Bay sideline and see the famous gap in Vince Lombardi’s teeth. And he remembers being stymied by the Packers’ ferocious efficiency.
“The Packers were so good and so organized,” he said. “I lined up in the hole many times where they were gonna run, and they still ran it there. It was just a machine.”
Once, he thought for sure he was going to deliver a big hit on Taylor. “I forced him to the sidelines,” he recalled, “and I thought, ‘I’m gonna get you now.’ I whacked him.”
He made the tackle but, alas, broke his arm. Not to worry. “I ended up finishing the game,” he said, “and played the next week.”
He sometimes tackled — and often failed to tackle — Jim Brown and Gale Sayers. He occasionally sacked Joe Namath, Bart Starr and others but remembers Roman Gabriel’s size and strength and his ability to fend off tacklers.
Beginning in 1965, the Mount Hope native played 10 seasons in the NFL — eight with the Vikings primarily as middle linebacker and led them in tackles four seasons. He also called defensive signals. In his final two seasons, he played with the Atlanta Falcons.
•••
About midnight, bundles of the Beckley Post-Herald would arrive in Mount Hope. “Sam” Warwick, as he was known back then, would collect his allotment, fold the newspapers neatly and begin making deliveries through the town’s streets, tossing the papers on porches as he went.
But in making his deliveries in the early-morning darkness, he never walked. He always ran. It was an early hint of the stamina, energy and work ethic that would hold him in good stead as a football player for years to come.
After school, depending on the season, he would join his Mount Hope High teammates for football, basketball and track practices. In the summer, he played baseball.
Delivering those newspapers, he would run up and down the steep hill that overlooks the town and sometimes hurdle the waist-high shrubbery along the way. It was the late 1950s, and Mount Hope was a bustling coal community of more than 2,000 in Fayette County, a short distance from the Raleigh line. Nowadays, most of the mines are gone, and the population is down to 1,200.
One of his customers, the well-dressed CEO of the New River Coal Co., lived in the big house on Main Street where the old linebacker now resides and always wanted his paper at 4 a.m. Sam always obliged and, on occasion, cut the man’s grass.
In addition to delivering papers and cutting grass, he scrubbed floors on weekends in Mount Hope’s downtown offices, including the bank. “My senior year in high school,” he recalled, “I had 15 places I cleaned on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays.”
The downtown chores were more than a mile from the Warwicks’ home but, of course, Sam always ran to and from the job.
His otherworldly stamina was more than just a gift of youth. Surely those energy resources were something innate, far exceeding the levels his post-World War II generation is renowned for, and were fueled by necessity.
His father, a coal miner, had been killed in an auto accident in nearby Glen Jean in 1953, leaving a widow to raise five kids on a waitress’s pay in Mount Hope diners. The money Lonnie brought home delivering papers, cutting grass and scrubbing floors was invaluable. By his senior year at Mount Hope High, he had saved enough to buy himself a ’46 Chevy.
As a 6-foot-1, 198-pound fullback his senior year, he led the Mustangs to the 1959 Class AA championship game in Beckley, where they lost to Mullens. He was all-state in football and basketball, attracted Division I offers in both sports and visited West Virginia, Marshall, Tennessee and Virginia Tech.
He also participated in a Mount Hope High boxing club, won the Golden Gloves heavyweight title in Beckley and, in an era in which young men were highly territorial, made good use of those skills.
“Guys would come to see the girls in your town,” he explained. “Anytime you went to Beckley, Oak Hill, Montgomery, Fayetteville or any of these small towns on a Saturday night, somebody always challenged you. They recognized you. You never got out of there without a fight.”
He attended Tennessee on a football scholarship and, after he suffered a knee injury as a freshman, Volunteer coaches insisted he sit out a year to allow the knee to fully heal. Lacking the patience to forgo football for that long, he transferred to Tennessee Tech and played well enough to be drafted by the Vikings.
After his playing days, he worked as an assistant coach for the Redskins under George Allen and coached in the United States Football League. In 1980, he coached the West Virginia Rockets of the American Football Association, a team he said was close to NFL standards, often filling Laidley Field with capacity crowds.
“The West Virginia Rockets team I had could not have beaten an NFL team,” he said, “but we could have been competitive with some of the teams. We had a damn good team. We had eight or 10 players who went and played at least five years in the NFL.”
And other than a brief stint in the fishing-bait business in Tennessee, he’s lived most of his life in Mount Hope, where his home, incidentally, is an unofficial social center. Whenever former residents visit their hometown, they seem to gravitate to Lonnie’s house on the edge of downtown. His children live in Tennessee.
He walks with a cane these days but still visits area high school football teams, sharing his experiences and insights. He wears two rings — one signifying the Vikings’ 1969 NFL championship and the other signifying the team’s subsequent appearance in Super Bowl IV. He hunts in the nearby woods and fishes in the nearby New River.
Mount Hope, he said, “is home to me.”
•••
In the summer of 1964, the 22-year-old Warwick arrived at the Vikings’ training camp in Bemidji, Minnesota, eager to begin his NFL career. He soon met Vikings coach Norm Van Brocklin, who seemed to like him and, acknowledging his West Virginia roots, quickly nicknamed him “Ridge Runner.”
“We’re gonna put some weight on you, Ridge Runner,” he told the 218-pounder. “You can play.”
Van Brocklin, a member of both the pro and college football halls of fame, chain-smoked Camels and, as a concession to Viking players similarly hooked, allowed smoke breaks during practice. When Bud Grant arrived as coach, the smoke breaks ended posthaste.
In that summer of ’64, Van Brocklin had a big problem with Hal Bedsole, a 6-foot-5, 235-pound tight end and consensus All-American from Southern Cal, who had been the Vikings’ second-round draft pick earlier in the year. Van Brocklin had opposed the drafting of Bedsole and, in fact, didn’t like Californians. “Van Brocklin,” said Warwick, “couldn’t stand anybody from California.”
But in an early drill, Bedsole was dominating, demonstrating fierce blocking skills that seemed to annoy Van Brocklin.
“Hal Bedsole,” Warwick recalled, “was just kicking the s- — out of everybody. And Van Brocklin couldn’t stand it. And he said, ‘G-- damn it, is there anybody here that Bedsole can’t block?’”
It opened the door for the Mount Hope rookie.
“I’m standin’ back there,” Warwick remembered, “and I haven’t been in no drills or nothin’. And I said, ‘Hey, coach, he can’t block me.’”
Van Brocklin looked at Warwick and yelled, “Get up here, Ridge Runner!”
Warwick accepted the challenge. “I come runnin’ up there, and Bedsole looked at me, and I know he thought he could beat me,” he recalled. “But I threw that left hand right into his shoulder pad and took my right hand and flipped him over.”
Bedsole, however, did not accept defeat easily. As Warwick walked away, the former USC tight end attacked him from behind, shoving him forward.
“And when he did,” said Warwick, “I heard Van Brocklin yell, ‘Ridge Runner, are you gonna take that s---?’ And Bedsole said, ‘Yeah, he’s gonna take it; he can’t do nothin’ about it.’”
Using the Golden Gloves skills acquired in Mount Hope, Warwick punched him under the face mask. “He went face-first down,” he noted. “It knocked him colder than hell.”
Shortly thereafter, Van Brocklin called him into his office. “Ridge Runner, get your ass over here! I want to see you in my office,” he said.
Warwick feared the worst. “I thought he was gonna cut me,” he said. “I had just knocked out the No. 2 draft choice.”
The coach instead informed him he had made the team. “He liked me, for some reason, from the first time he saw me,” he said.
Later, in the wilds of Minnesota, he and Van Brocklin would go hunting.
In an era of 40-man rosters, Warwick was assigned to the taxi squad that year, gained 30 pounds, worked out with the Vikings regularly, attended team meetings and began his career in ’65, starting as an outside linebacker and earning a spot on the NFL’s all-rookie team.
His salary for the taxi-squad season was $7,500 and ballooned to $9,500 in his rookie year. At the peak of his career, it grew to $108,000.
•••
During the 1969 season, Vikings quarterback Joe Kapp called Warwick “the meanest man in football.’’
Such words normally apply to a player’s on-the-field toughness — but not necessarily. Kapp, it seems, was referring to a postgame incident in which he and Warwick were in a bar drinking heavily after a Vikings loss.
Kapp argued that his poor quarterback play had cost the team. Warwick countered by blaming the defense. Nasty words ensued.
Soon, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound Kapp said, “Bull----! Let’s go outside and settle this.”
And out to the parking lot they went, and Warwick, again making use of those Golden Gloves boxing skills acquired in Mount Hope, punched out the quarterback, blackening his eye. “We had a little scrap,” he recalled.
Coach Grant, of course, soon learned of the fisticuffs and inspected both players.
“Joe,” he said, “I see the results on you, but I don’t see nothing wrong with Lonnie.”