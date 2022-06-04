Training in numbers breeds accountability for Genesis Running and also success for those looking to tackle the Charleston Distance Run.
As temperatures climb each summer, runners join Genesis’ training program, which builds toward the annual end-of-summer Distance Run. This year’s class will begin the nine-week course July 5, with the goal of together completing the 15-mile race on Sept. 3.
“We’re the everyday runners,” said Matt Young, head coach of Genesis Running. “We don’t train the elites. It’s the people that are looking to go from 5K, 10K, even a half marathon that may be flat, up to take that next step.”
Adam Patnoe, 48, of South Hills in Charleston, started running approximately seven years ago, and even as a seasoned runner, Patnoe said he found great value joining the program in pursuit of his first Distance Run in 2021.
“I felt like I wouldn’t be able to train for it on my own,” Patnoe said. “I really felt the structure the class offered would get me across the finish line, and it did.”
Among the training aspects of the program, the group prepares for the race by modeling its runs on the course and even running along portions of it.
“We work on how to prepare for the hills, the flats, the course,” Young said. “We do a race preview, so they go out and run the course, not the whole thing, but the majority of it, so they can see what it’s like race day: look at the start, look at the finish. We really try to prepare people as much as possible, but the best preparation, the best teaching is always experience, so you just have to go out and do it for yourselves.”
During the summer, heat often presents the biggest obstacle to CDR training, but it’s an essential part of preparing for Charleston’s signature running event.
“If you’re going to train for the CDR, the heat is inevitable,” Young said. “The main thing we tell them is if the conditions are tough, then don’t make it any tougher than it has to be, so we really advocate a lot of easy running. The majority of your training, approximately 80% of it, should be easy.”
In training with others, the group members hold one another accountable even in tough conditions.
“Because everybody’s out there doing it, you do kind of feel obligated to join them,” Patnoe said. “The group aspect was actually my favorite part. I met a lot of nice people.”
Beyond establishing a basic fitness level to get ready for the race, Genesis also aims to mentally prepare runners to race smartly and within their capabilities.
“Easy is not a pace, easy is an effort,” Young said. “We always have a motto of ‘Easy start, strong finish.’ Don’t spend all your energy in those first few and early miles, especially in the hills.”
With all the tips and training provided by Genesis, this year’s program graduates will look to add even more names among the storied race’s list of finishers.
For more information on Genesis, visit www.genesisrunning.info, and visit www.charlestondistancerun.com to sign up for the race.