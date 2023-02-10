WHEELING — Frank Giardina, a print and broadcast journalist for four decades and change, has been selected the winner of the 2023 Morehouse Award by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
The award is given for contributions to journalism and is named for the late Marshall University sports information director and broadcaster Gene Morehouse, who was killed in the 1970 airplane crash that claimed the lives of 75 Marshall football players, coaches, staff and fans. The award has been given since 1971.
He will be honored at the 76th annual Victory Awards Dinner on May 7 at the Embassy Suites in Charleston.
“I am incredibly surprised and honored to receive the Gene Morehouse Award,” Giardina said. “I am especially honored since the award is named for Gene Morehouse. We have a few similarities. We are both former Marshall play-by-play announcers. We both have backgrounds in the Southern West Virginia coalfields, and we both had large families with lots of children.”
Giardina graduated from DuPont High School in 1972 and Marshall University in 1976 and has been involved with sports journalism ever since.
He was the radio voice of the Marshall Thundering Herd from 1978-86, the radio voice of the Charleston Charlies Triple-A baseball team in 1977 and 1981, anchored the 11 p.m. sports segment for WSAZ-TV from 1981-84, did television play-by-play for the Cincinnati Reds on cable TV in the summer of 1982 while working with Hall of Fame broadcaster Lindsay Nelson, was the radio voice of the East Carolina Pirates from 1986-88 and worked as an athletic administrator and broadcaster for Penn State athletics from 1988-2005.
Giardina hosted and produced the nationally syndicated radio show “Sports Spectrum,” which aired on Christian radio stations from 2005-11. He hosted shows from the Super Bowl, NCAA Final Four, NASCAR races, the Indianapolis 500, and Hall of Fame inductions for baseball and pro football.
For the last two decades, he has contributed sports columns to the Charleston newspapers and HD Media.
A former member of the West Virginia Sports Writers Association, he served as toastmaster for the 1981 and 1983 Victory Awards Dinners held in Huntington.
An inductee into the West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame, Giardina also was selected as state Sportscaster of the Year in 1980 and 1982.
“Frank has been a professional sports journalist all of his adult life,” West Virginia Sports Writers Association secretary-treasurer Doug Huff said. “He brings a historical perspective with his widely read sports columns and broadcasts and has been on the scene of numerous major sports events for many years.”