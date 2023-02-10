Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Frank Giardina.jpg

Longtime sports writer and broadcaster Frank Giardina has been named the winner of the 2023 Morehouse Award.

 Submitted photo

WHEELING — Frank Giardina, a print and broadcast journalist for four decades and change, has been selected the winner of the 2023 Morehouse Award by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

The award is given for contributions to journalism and is named for the late Marshall University sports information director and broadcaster Gene Morehouse, who was killed in the 1970 airplane crash that claimed the lives of 75 Marshall football players, coaches, staff and fans. The award has been given since 1971.

Tags