Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

WAYNE — The Adkins sisters scored or assisted on 27 of Wayne's initial 29 points Tuesday night, helping the Pioneers keep their perfect record intact with a 54-31 win over visiting Winfield.

Addie Adkins scored 19 points to lead all scorers and Brooke Adkins added 14 points and six rebounds. The latter hauled in six rebounds and finished with four steals, and each of them dished out four assists as Wayne, the top-ranked team in Class AAA girls high school basketball, moved to 13-0 on the year. 

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Tags