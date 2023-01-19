PARKERSBURG — The same shots which fell on Wednesday night for the Parkersburg Big Reds girls didn't find the mark with the same accuracy 24 hours later.
Thursday night at Memorial Fieldhouse, the Big Reds lost for the second straight night as a resurrected South Charleston team pulled out a 64-55 victory.
Bryce Smith led Parkersburg (7-9) with 21 points on five 3-pointers, while Trinity Balog added another 14 points. As a team, the Big Reds shot 37% (19-of-52) and combined for 10 3-pointers -- but only one by Brilynn Florence one night after she made seven in the second half of a loss at Wheeling Park.
Parkersburg coach Chris Murray didn't use the taxing two-day splurge as an excuse. Instead, he credited South Charleston's execution of its game plan, including the use of a 3-2 zone against the Big Reds.
"We took some shots that were good shots and just didn't hit them," Murray said. "We kept trying to chip away and come back. We just didn't play our best game.
"It was a tough environment at Wheeling Park, then we had to come back and play a (Mountain State Athletic Conference) game. It was a good challenge for us. Playing back-to-back is nothing new for us. There are peaks to a season and right now we are low. We'll keep it going at it."
South Charleston improved to 9-7 after winning for the sixth time in nine games. Out of the Black Eagles backcourt, Kyra Brown scored a team-high 20 points, while sophomore post player Natalie Smith added 17 points.
A five-player lineup for the majority of 32 minutes, the Black Eagles didn't resemble the outfit which lost to Parkersburg Catholic in the championship game of the Mary 'O' Crusaderette Classic in late December. They've done a complete 180, according to coach Karley Walker.
"We have had kind of a roller coaster of a season -- what's working for us is that we are starting to jell as a team," Walker said. "On the court, I am seeing a lot more high-fives, more good passes and helping teammates off the floor after diving for a loose ball. Those little things are bleeding into the rest of our game.
"We are being more patient on the offensive end; we are sharing the ball a lot better. I have all five girls playing defense together, so that's really helped us."
Parkersburg led only once in the game, 10-8 at the two-minute mark of the first quarter. South Charleston, which did not make a 3-pointer the entire first half, closed out the period on an 8-3 run and never trailed again.
Parkersburg trailed 16-14 in the early moments of the second quarter. South Charleston then went on a 12-5 surge that gave the Black Eagles their largest lead of the half at 28-19. Four different Big Reds accounted for the team's five 3-pointers by halftime, including one by Lauren Flanagan with six seconds remaining before intermission. South Charleston led 28-22 at the break.
Mya Toombs, who finished with 12 points for South Charleston, hit a pair of short jumpers to open the second half and extend the gap to 32-22.
The Big Reds answered right back thanks to Balog, who scored a bucket and assisted on a pair of 3-pointers from Smith to close the deficit to 32-30 at the midway point of the third quarter.
South Charleston caught Parkersburg by surprise when Kyleigh Bulger knocked down the team's first 3-pointer of the game, which was followed by Smith's drive along the baseline for two as part of a quick five-point turnaround.
Flanagan's second 3-pointer of the game closed out the scoring in the period and kept Parkersburg within striking distance at 45-40.
Despite the barrage of 3s, Walker stuck to the zone defense.
"Parkersburg is a very smart team -- they do a very good job in their motion offense against a man-to-man," Walker said. "And we really struggled with that in the first half in the first couple minutes of the game. We tried starting off in man, then made the adjustment in the 3-2.
"I know they hit a lot of 3s, but I stuck with my gut on that one."
In the fourth quarter, the Black Eagles raced out to a 52-40 advantage. Parkersburg managed to get within four at 54-50 with two and a half minutes remaining in regulation, but South Charleston began working the clock and ran off six straight points over the next minute and a half to secure the win.
"This win is huge," Walker said. "Our first goal is to get into the MSAC Night of Champions. The rest of our MSAC games are must-wins. We're close to getting in there if we can win out."
Saturday afternoon's game at home against Woodrow Wilson marks the Big Reds' third game in four days.
"South Charleston played great tonight -- they should be proud of themselves for what they did," Murray said. "We just have to play better."
South Charleston 64, Parkersburg 55
SC 16 12 17 19 -- 64
PHS 13 9 18 15 -- 55
SOUTH CHARLESTON (9-7)
Desiree Thomas 3 3-4 9, Kyra Brown 7 6-8 20, Natalie Smith 7 2-2 17, Kyleigh Bulger 2 0-0 6, Mya Toombs 4 4-5 12, Kiki Davis Priest 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 23 15-19 64.
PARKERSBURG (7-9)
Trinity Balog 6 0-0 14, Bryce Smith 6 4-4 21, Brilynn Florence 1 0-0 3, Lauren Flanagan 3 0-0 7, Kennedy Porter 0 1-2 1, Audriana Medina 0 0-0 0, Jensen Varner 0 0-0 0, Peyton Louden 3 0-0 7. TOTALS 19 7-9 55.
3-point goals: South Charleston 3 (Bulger 2, Smith 1); PHS 10 (Smith 5, Louden 2, Balog 2, Florence 1).