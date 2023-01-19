Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

PARKERSBURG — The same shots which fell on Wednesday night for the Parkersburg Big Reds girls didn't find the mark with the same accuracy 24 hours later.

Thursday night at Memorial Fieldhouse, the Big Reds lost for the second straight night as a resurrected South Charleston team pulled out a 64-55 victory.

