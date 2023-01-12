Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20230112 hhs girls 15.jpg
Buy Now

George Washington’s Finley Lohan (5) drives past Huntington’s Amara Jackson during a high school girls basketball game Wednesday at Huntington High School.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Contest and contribute. Huntington High’s Amara Jackson and Bentleigh Cristus handled those two phases the way coach Lonnie Lucas wanted to a point Wednesday night.

Cristus, along with Amaya Smith, made life tough in the middle for George Washington’s Zaniah Zellous. Jackson did the same on the outside against GW’s Finley Lohan. Zellous finished with 12 points and Lohan had 11.

Tags