Cabell Midland held a comfortable lead much of the way at George Washington Tuesday evening. But the final minute was anything but comfortable for the Knights.

Jayda Allie sank a pair of pressure free throws with six seconds remaining to bump the lead to three, and state-ranked Midland held on for a tense 48-45 victory against the Patriots.

