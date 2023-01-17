Cabell Midland held a comfortable lead much of the way at George Washington Tuesday evening. But the final minute was anything but comfortable for the Knights.
Jayda Allie sank a pair of pressure free throws with six seconds remaining to bump the lead to three, and state-ranked Midland held on for a tense 48-45 victory against the Patriots.
Midland (10-2), the No. 3 team in the Associated Press Class AAAA poll, led by 13 points in the first half and 12 in the second half, but unranked GW (6-4) had a shot to send the game into overtime on the final possession.
"That was a heck of a game," Midland coach Randy Templeton said. "Even if you were in the stands and just watching. That's what makes it fun."
The Knights were still up 10 points at 44-34 with less than 2:50 to play in the fourth quarter before a late-game charge by GW, which shot just 25% through three quarters and finished with 18 turnovers.
Zaniah Zellous (17 points, 14 rebounds) had three baskets in the final period for GW and when Candra Frazier had a fast-break goal with 32 seconds left, the Patriots were within 46-42.
After a missed 1-and-1 by Midland, George Washington got a 3-ball from the right corner by Macie Mallory to shave that deficit down to 46-45 with 20 seconds remaining.
Midland ran 14 seconds off the clock with quick passes before the Patriots could foul. When they did, Allie was true with a pair of free throws to send the lead back to three points. GW's rushed 3-pointer at the buzzer was off the mark.
Josie Graves led the Knights with 19 points and grabbed six rebounds, and Jazmyn Wheeler had a double-double (11 points, 15 rebounds). Allie tallied 11 points for the victors.
Templeton was gratified to get the win on a night when neither team shot well -- Midland was at 27.4% (17 of 62) and GW at 33% (14 of 42).
"We missed some easy shots," Templeton said, "shots that Jayda and Jazmyn are usually making. And there at the end, we left a girl open when we shouldn't have left her open. But there's no quit in this team. Our team has no quit. They played hard.
"Both teams missed some easy shots. I think it's because of the rivalry and the defense both teams were playing. If we make some of those shots, we really pull away. Our defense was good tonight and I thought Jazz did a good job tonight on [Zellous] -- she's just an excellent player."
GW led 44-37 in rebounding, led by Zellous, Siya Smith (10 rebounds) and Finley Lohan (seven). Lohan also scored 16 points, including a 9 of 12 effort at the foul line.
Patriots coach Jamie LaMaster said his team isn't into moral victories, but pointed out that "it's 50-50 with a young team like this."
"No seniors on the floor again tonight," LaMaster said, "and I thought our kids really competed well in quarters two, three and four. If we can put that together for four quarters, I think we have the opportunity to do some nice things this year."
Both Midland and GW missed chances at the outset of the third quarter -- the Knights to break it wide open and GW with a shot to catch up. After the Knights held a 29-19 lead at the break. Midland missed its first nine shots of the second half and the Patriots were 0 of 6, with neither side scoring until 3:30 had elapsed.
"I'm stressing to them," LaMaster said, "and this is all of them -- [about] our opportunities around the rim. We have to really learn to value possessions, really value opportunities. Because in close around the rim, if we're able to take advantage of that -- all of them -- it could have been a different outcome.
"But credit Midland -- really good defense, big, strong and senior-led. They have a nice ballclub."