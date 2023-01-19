Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

NITRO -- Nitro got what it needed Thursday night. And also something it wanted no part of.

Following a stretch of three losses in five games, the state-ranked Wildcats started to put it back together, culminating in a 70-59 victory against Cardinal Conference rival Scott at Alumni Gym.

