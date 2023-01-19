NITRO -- Nitro got what it needed Thursday night. And also something it wanted no part of.
Following a stretch of three losses in five games, the state-ranked Wildcats started to put it back together, culminating in a 70-59 victory against Cardinal Conference rival Scott at Alumni Gym.
Jaycee Sigmon helped take the sting out of Nitro losing All-State guard Taylor Maddox early in the game, as she scored 17 points and knocked down 4 of 8 attempts from 3-point range.
Maddox, the team's leading scorer at 13.3 points per game, exited with about five minutes left in the first half with an ankle injury after getting tangled up with a defender near midcourt.
With Maddox in the lineup, Nitro burst into a 28-9 lead, but the Skyhawks (5-8) didn't relent, shaving a deficit that reached 22 points late in the third quarter down to 10 points in the fourth quarter.
"I think a lot of it had to do with Taylor,'' Nitro coach Pat Jones said. "She was playing really well, playing good defense. Then she went down.''
Maddox had eight points, four rebounds and two steals in a little more than one quarter.
Before she left, the Wildcats seemed to be getting their groove back after that recent downswing. Nitro (9-3), the No. 4 team in The Associated Press Class AAA poll, burst out of the gate with a 6-0 record this season before faltering a bit against the likes of Chapmanville, Ripley and Wayne -- all top-10 teams -- with those losses coming by a total of 53 points.
The small bit of solace for Nitro on Thursday was that with Maddox out, Jones got a look at some players off his bench, and had some other starters boost their scoring.
Hailey Newsome ended with a double-double (13 points, 12 rebounds), Ava Edwards scored 12 points and reserve Kynzie Casto added 10 points with seven rebounds. Karson Jones grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Nitro to a 49-33 edge off the boards.
"Like I told them before the game,'' Jones said, "we wanted to find some role players to step in and give girls some breaks because we're really playing five, six girls. We wanted to find one, two more girls to bring off the bench and obviously we got the opportunity tonight. Casto stepped up well and Rae'Ven Carey stepped up well.''
A revitalized Scott outscored Nitro 21-9 during one stretch in the second half, bringing the Skyhawks within 63-53 with 2:19 left on a basket by Cheyenne Robinson (17 points, 10 rebounds).
Kelsey Harper donated 20 points and nine rebounds for Scott and Haven Tomblin tallied 10 points. Christina Roberts had eight rebounds.
"I just told them in the locker room that if we take that first quarter away, I think we win the ball game,'' Skyhawks coach Kevin Harper said.
"But we've been doing that the last few ball games. I don't know what's going on, but that's kind of been a trend through the year. We do that to ourselves. We start out the game not ready to go, but hopefully one of these days we'll put four quarters out and we get a win like we should have got tonight. A lot of it's defense and rebounding. They got six, seven offensive rebounds the first few minutes of the game.''
Scott also had a 9-0 first-half burst going right about the time Maddox left with her injury. Nitro recovered to lead 35-20 at halftime.
"We're young,'' Jones said, "and we've got girls who have never played varsity basketball before, and they're learning you can't take plays off every now and then. When you take plays off, that other team's going to make a 3 or get a basket and if we come down and not score, that's a big turn of events.
"Every night's a battle in the Cardinal Conference. If you win, you learn and if you lose, you still learn. At the end of the day, we got out of here unfortunately with one injury, but a victory also.''
Jones said the team would know more about Maddox's injury Friday. The Wildcats travel to Philip Barbour Saturday and Greenup County, Kentucky, Monday.
Nitro 70, Scott 59
Scott;6;14;12;27;--;59
Nitro;23;12;20;15;--;70
Scott (5-8)
Tomblin 3-6 1-2 10, Chr.Roberts 2-5 4-5 8, Butcher 1-8 1-2 4, Robinson 7-18 2-5 17, Harper 7-20 3-4 20, Smith 0-1 0-2 0, Renner 0-0 0-0 0, totals 20-58 11-20 59
Nitro (9-3)
Maddox 2-4 3-4 8, Edwards 4-11 4-5 12, Casto 5-16 0-0 10, Newsome 3-8 7-12 13, Jones 2-7 4-5 8, Sigmon 5-9 3-4 17, Scarberry 0-1 0-0 0, Carey 0-1 2-3 2, totals 21-57 23-33 70
3-point shooting: Scott 8-22 (Tomblin 3-5, Butcher 1-4, Harper 3-10, Robinson 1-3), Nitro 5-22 (Maddox 1-2, Edwards 0-1, Casto 0-8, Newsome 0-3, Sigmon 4-8)