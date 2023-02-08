Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

George Washington’s girls basketball team had no trouble with Nicholas County on Wednesday.

The Class AAAA No. 10 Patriots used a 21-2 second quarter run to down the Grizzlies 82-38 on the final day of the Par Mar Stores Shootout at West Virginia State University’s Walker Convocation Center.

Tags