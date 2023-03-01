Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

WAYNE — Wade Williamson said he isn’t worried about the cost of replacing basketball nets at Wayne High School’s Pioneer Gymnasium.

For the second time in less than a week, Williamson’s girls basketball team at Wayne cut down those nets, this time after a 53-27 win on Wednesday over Winfield in the Class AAA, Region IV championship game.

