Wayne’s Addie Adkins (35) dribbles up the court against Winfield’s Antonela Johnson (3) in the high school girls basketball Class AAA, Region IV final on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Wayne High School.
WAYNE — Wade Williamson said he isn’t worried about the cost of replacing basketball nets at Wayne High School’s Pioneer Gymnasium.
For the second time in less than a week, Williamson’s girls basketball team at Wayne cut down those nets, this time after a 53-27 win on Wednesday over Winfield in the Class AAA, Region IV championship game.
The win gave the Pioneers (24-1) a berth in the state tournament at Charleston and followed Friday’s sectional championship win over Lincoln County that allowed the Pioneers their first opportunity to climb the ladders.
“We got it,” Williamson said of the cost of replacing the nets. “We can afford the $6 net if we need to.”
Spirits were high for the Pioneers as they received their Region IV championship plaque and cut down the nets to commemorate the win.
Wayne never trailed in the contest, with Brooke Adkins securing the opening tip-off and racing in for a layup that gave Wayne a 2-0 lead four seconds into the game.
It wasn’t that Adkins who would give Winfield the most trouble, though.
Addie Adkins, Brooke’s sister, tied a school record for the second time this season with seven 3-pointers in the game and led all scorers with 21 points.
“Once I kept shooting, I knew it was going to be a good game,” Addie Adkins said. “My team knows it too.”
Two 3s by Adkins in the first quarter were part of a 12-4 opening eight minutes for Wayne. Two more followed in the second as Adkins shot the Pioneers to a 24-10 halftime lead.
Adkins didn’t cool off in the second half either, hitting two more 3-pointers in the third quarter.
The final triple came with 1:14 to play in the game and put Wayne ahead 53-25.
Not to be outdone by her sister, Brooke Adkins scored 16 for Wayne.
Winfield (13-11) saw its season come to an end with its second loss to Wayne this season. The Generals were on the losing end of a 57-31 score on Jan. 17 in a game that was also played at the Pioneers’ gymnasium.
The Generals were led by Kaitlyn Sayre’s 12 points.
Addie Adkins said Wednesday’s win was a nice bounce-back after Wayne lost the Region IV championship to Nitro in 2022.
When the state tournament begins on March 9, it will be the first game at Charleston for the current group of Pioneers.
Despite that, Williamson said he wasn’t concerned with his team being nervous.
“Defense has been our calling card all year,” Williamson said. “Defense travels and that’s what we’ll hang our hat on.”
WINFIELD 4 6 11 6 — 27: An. Johnson 0-5 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor 3-7 1-3 0-0 20, Sayre 4-7 0-1 4-6 12, Oglesby 1-3 1-2 2-4 5, As. Johnson 1-1 0-0 1-2 3, Briscoe 0-3 0-0 0-0. Team 9-26 2-7 7-12 27.
WAYNE 12 12 12 17 — 53: B. Adkins 5-7 1-1 5-6 16, A. Adkins 7-12 7-12 0-0 21, Brooks 3-4 1-1 0-0 7, Stacy 1-4 1-3 2-2 5, Anderson 0-1 0-1 0-0 0, E. Brown 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, K. Brown 2-2 0-0 0-0 4. Team 16-31 10-18 7-8 53.