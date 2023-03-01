Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Normally, when teams shoot 22% and turn the ball over 18 times, good things don't happen. But thanks to a zeal for rebounding and covering loose balls, Princeton received the ultimate reward Wednesday night -- a berth in the state tournament.

The unheralded Tigers overcame all those ills with a vengeance and held on in the frantic final stages to post a 36-34 victory at George Washington in the Class AAAA Region 3 co-finals and earn a place in next week's big show at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

