For the second consecutive season, the Sissonville girls basketball team is headed back to the state tournament next week.
The Indians did so by having great balance in pulling away from Westside to earn a 55-31 home victory in the Class AAA Region 3 co-final Wednesday night at Calvin McKinney Gymnasium.
Sissonville (14-10) is the No. 7 seed and will play No. 2 seed Wayne (24-1) in the quarterfinals. The Cardinal Conference foes will play on Thursday, March 9 at 1 p.m.
The Indians are hoping for a better showing after suffering through a humbling experience last season, losing 93-24 as the No. 8 seed to No. 1 seed Fairmont Senior in the quarterfinals.
Sissonville coach Chad McClanahan is happy his Indians are making a return trip to the state tournament, and used last year’s disappointment as motivation for this season.
“We got there last year, and we were excited, but we had a lot of nerves and didn’t stick around long enough,” McClanahan said. “We had a heck of an offseason and it was a total commitment all season long. This is a byproduct of that.
“This year, we are back in it again. We upped our schedule this year against some top schools, and I think it has allowed us to play well in the postseason, and hopefully it will prepare us going into the state tournament this season.”
Sissonville senior Madison McCutcheon echoed McClanahan’s sentiment, and is pleased to be able to end her high school career with a return trip to the state tournament.
“It feels great and we are so ready and excited to go back to the state tournament and basically get redemption from last year,” McCutcheon said. “We almost have the same team and I can’t thank them enough for making my senior year the best.”
The Indians never trailed, scoring the first nine points before Westside got on the scoreboard for the first time with 3:13 remaining in the first quarter.
Sissonville led by eight entering the second quarter at 13-5 and the Indians maintained a comfortable advantage in taking a 11-point lead into halftime at 27-16.
The Renegades went on a third-quarter run, cutting their deficit to 30-23. However, on two separate occasions, McCutcheon hit deep 3-pointers for Sissonville to give the Indians a little cushion with an 11-point lead entering the fourth quarter.
“Madison, time after time, stepped up,” McClanahan said. “There have been times in games where she will only take a few shots, but tonight she put us on her shoulders when we needed it and made some huge 3s. We seemed like we got it to 12 or 13 and they would chip away.”
“They felt great, especially in this environment,” McCutcheon said. “I want to thank the student section and fans for that. The 3s haven’t been falling at times this season, but they fell tonight when they needed to.”
McCutcheon finished with 12 points on 4-for-9 shooting from 3-point range for the Indians. Sissonville had plenty of other players step up as well, showing great balance.
Kynna Britton had a double-double for Sissonville with a game-high 17 points to go along with 10 rebounds. The Indians also got two other players with double-digit rebounds in Makaela Ullman with 11 boards and nine points and Ava Hillabold, who grabbed 11 rebounds with six points.
“Kynna has done this all season long,” McClanahan said. “She gets every kind of defense thrown at her, but continues to work and work. She still had 17 points. Credit to her and her teammates for getting her open. I’m just proud of her and the girls' efforts.
“This group is so unselfish and all play their roles very well. It doesn’t matter who scores. At the end of the day, they all step up. Makaela made some of the blue collar plays, getting extra rebounds. Ava gave us great minutes. It was a total team effort.”
Kenzie Morgan scored a team-high nine points for Westside (9-13), which got outscored 17-4 in the fourth quarter. Also for the Renegades, Kaitlyn Lester tallied seven points and six rebounds and Daisha Cline grabbed 10 boards.
Sissonville 55, Westside 31
Westside;5;11;11;4;--;31
Sissonville;13;14;11;17;--;55
Westside (9-13)
Lester 2-4 3-5 7, Morgan 3-11 2-4 9, Lusk 2-11 3-4 7, Cline 1-4 2-4 4, McNeely 1-2 0-0 2. Brown 1-5 0-1 2. Totals 10-36 10-18 31.
Sissonville (14-10)
Hillabold 3-4 0-0 6, Jarrett 2-10 0-0 6, Ullman 3-9 3-6 9, K. Britton 5-17 2-6 17, McCutcheon 4-11 0-0 12, Soblit 1-3 0-0 2, Elmore 0-2 0-0 0, M. Britton 1-2 0-0 3, Simpson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-59 55.
3-point goals: Westside 1-12 (Morgan 1-2, Lusk 0-7, Brown 0-3), Sissonville 10-27 (Jarrett 2-8, Ullman 0-2, K. Britton 3-6, McCutcheon 4-9, M. Britton 1-2). Rebounds: Westside 25 (Cline 10), Sissonville 45 (Hillabold 11, Ullman 11, Britton 10).