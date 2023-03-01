BECKLEY — Keanti Thompson got to experience the feeling of playing in the state tournament twice as coach Brian Nabors got Woodrow Wilson established among the top girls basketball programs in West Virginia.
When she rejoined the team in January, she had a wish for her teammates. That wish came to fruition Wednesday night.
Woodrow overcame a slow start in the first quarter and a brief South Charleston run in the second, took control in the second half and defeated the Black Eagles 65-40 in a Class AAAA Region 3 co-final.
The Flying Eagles (16-8) are the No. 6 seed for next week’s state tournament and will take on No. 3 Spring Valley (20-4) Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.
“It means a lot, because half of our team hasn’t been to states before,” Thompson said.
Both team struggled at the start, but Woodrow snapped out of it first with a 13-0 run that led to a 17-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.
“We were keyed up,” Nabors said. “We might have been a little tight; I wouldn’t say nervous. We wanted to start off strong and we just stayed the course.”
“That’s what I was actually laughing at on the side. I was like, ‘Oh my God, both teams are so nervous right now,’” South Charleston coach Karley Walker said. “But it makes sense because that means they care, right? Everybody wants to win that co-regional championship.”
The Black Eagles (14-11) were able to get back in it. They scored the last two points of the first and then opened the second with a 11-2 run to make it a 19-17 game. A pair of long 3-pointers by Kyleigh Bulger capped off that run.
Nabors called timeout after the second one, and the game was again separated by two points at 22-20. Woodrow took over from there, ending the period on a 12-0 run to lead 34-20 at halftime.
South Charleston was only able to get two points closer going to the fourth, and then a 10-0 run by the Flying Eagles put it out of reach, 59-36 with 3:54 to play.
Leading scorer Natalie Smith was held scoreless in the first half while in foul trouble, which plagued most of the team. Smith did finish with a team-high 15 points, 11 in the third quarter.
“Offensively we struggled. We have the last couple of games,” Walker said. “So when you’re behind and can’t put the ball in the basket, that makes it tough to get back into it. But my girls played hard. They didn’t give up and I’m super proud of them.”
South Charleston will lose four seniors in Desire’e Thomas, Kyra Brown, Bulger and Mya Toombs.
“They have given a lot to this program,” Walker said. “We’re really going to miss Desire’e’s leadership next year. We are just going to continue to grow and continue to rebuild. We’re going to keep going.”