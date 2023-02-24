Playing in her first postseason with the George Washington girls basketball team, Zaniah Zellous certainly made her mark for the Patriots in leading them to a 56-33 home victory over South Charleston Friday night to win the Class AAAA Region 3 Section 1 Tournament.
Zellous, a sophomore, had a monster game for GW, scoring 18 points, grabbing 18 rebounds, blocking five shots and dishing out four assists.
With the victory, GW improves to 16-7 and will host Princeton in a Region 3 co-final next Wednesday. SC (14-11) is still alive, but must travel to Woodrow Wilson. The winners of both games will advance to the state tournament.
“You always want to win a sectional title, and we were able to able to accomplish that,” GW coach Jamie LaMaster said. “That was one of our goals. We won it two years in a row, didn’t win it last year, so I’m glad it’s back to GW. I’m really proud of the girls.”
Despite the disappointment of losing in the sectional final, SC coach Karley Walker is glad her Black Eagles still have another game to be played.
“We are still alive and in it, so you have to stay positive in that sense,” Walker said. “It is really coming down to Xs and Os and who wants it more. We have got to want to win. That is what we need to focus on.”
Zellous, standing at 6-foot-2, with great athleticism, was proud of the Patriots' efforts.
“I was really excited to win sectionals,” Zellous said. “I’ve never done this before. We played really good from the start and had great energy. I was feeling really good tonight, and it was fun. I like rebounding and jumping over everyone.”
“It’s what she does, and how she does it,” LaMaster said. “She can score inside, is athletic, affects the game on both ends of the floor and has the ability to block and alter shots. Every time she gets on the floor, she keeps getting better and better.”
While Zellous had a big game for GW, the Patriots received many contributions all across the board. They showed great balance despite missing one of their key players, Macie Mallory, to injury.
GW had five players grab eight rebounds or more, including Michaela Harmon, who came off the bench to earn nine boards. As a team, the Patriots outrebounded SC 54-29.
Freshman Peyton Adkins hit four 3-pointers on her way to 12 points and also grabbed six rebounds for the Patriots. Finley Lohan had a solid all-around game with nine points, eight boards, four assists and three blocks. Siya Smith tallied nine points, eight rebounds and four steals.
“I’m very proud of Peyton,” LaMaster said. “She is only a freshman and that’s a big-time environment for a freshman to step into. She didn’t play middle school ball last year. She is helping us out a lot. She’s hit nine 3-pointers in our two sectional games.
“That is really exciting, to get such great balance. They are doing a great job of sharing the ball and I’m very proud of them for their unselfishness. We are so young. There isn’t a senior playing. They’ve been able to identify and accept roles. They trust each other and have identified ways to help us win.”
GW never trailed, but a back-and-forth first quarter resulted in the Patriots taking a slim two-point lead at 15-13 into the second quarter.
That’s when the game turned as GW outscored SC 13-5 to take a 10-point lead into halftime. During the decisive second quarter, the Patriots went on a 9-0 run and the Black Eagles went more than five minutes without scoring a point.
“The second quarter has been our downfall all season,” Walker said. “Any time we have struggled in a game, it has usually been in the second quarter. We lost a second quarter to St. Albans 19-0. We really struggled in putting the ball into the basket and we were stagnant on offense.”
GW quickly jumped out to a 15-point lead early in the third quarter and the closest SC got the rest of the game was 12. The Patriots ended up leading by 17 heading into the fourth quarter at 42-25.
Kyra Brown led SC with a team-high 10 points, Mya Toombs added nine points and Natalie Smith tallied four points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked five shots.