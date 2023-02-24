Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Playing in her first postseason with the George Washington girls basketball team, Zaniah Zellous certainly made her mark for the Patriots in leading them to a 56-33 home victory over South Charleston Friday night to win the Class AAAA Region 3 Section 1 Tournament.

Zellous, a sophomore, had a monster game for GW, scoring 18 points, grabbing 18 rebounds, blocking five shots and dishing out four assists.

