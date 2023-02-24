The shooting eye wasn't always there, but the focus on defense never wavered. That's Charleston Catholic's calling card.
The Irish forced 20 turnovers and got solid scoring from their senior backcourt Friday night, leading to a 47-28 victory against Clay County in the Class AA Region 4 Section 1 title game at the Charleston Catholic Athletic Complex.
The win sends Catholic (14-10) into Tuesday's regional co-finals against Roane County, which fell to Ravenswood in the Section 2 championship. Clay County (9-15) isn't eliminated, but must travel to Ravenswood in Tuesday's other co-final. All regional winners advance to the state tournament March 8-12 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
Senior guards Claire Mullen and Annie Cimino, the backbone of the Irish for several years, led them in scoring Friday with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Each also had three steals and Cimino grabbed six rebounds.
Catholic shot just 34.7% in the first half in taking a 21-9 lead, a far cry from its 11-of-14 effort in the first quarter against Buffalo in the semifinals. But the Irish pressured Clay County into 13 of its 20 turnovers in the opening two quarters, disrupting the Panthers' offense. In fact, it took more than three minutes before Clay County even got off a shot, as its first four possessions ended in turnovers.
"Offensively, I thought our movement wasn't as good as it was the other night,'' Irish coach Wes Hevener said, "and I didn't think our shots were falling quite the way they were the other night.
"But defensively, I thought our intensity was there and we did a real good job in the halfcourt. Defensively, I thought we were locked in and rebounded the ball extremely well in the first half. The offense was just a little stagnant.''
Things got interesting for a few moments in the third quarter after the Panthers cut a 15-point deficit down to 24-15 with three consecutive baskets, prompting an Irish timeout. But Cimino and Mullen were up for the challenge.
Cimino knocked down three 3-pointers in the third quarter and Mullen nailed a trey to start the fourth period, bumping the lead past 20. The seniors combined to make 5 of 11 from long range on a night when Catholic shot only 37.2% overall.
"Honestly, in practice they shoot the ball really well,'' Hevener said. "So it's good to see the extra work they put in at practice and to see the results come, because Annie has been shooting the ball well in practice and just hasn't gotten results in the game. So to see the ball go through the net for her was encouraging.''
Speaking of nets, there was no ceremonial cutting down of nets following the game, as many schools do after sectional title wins.
"For the most part,'' Hevener said, "we've never cut down nets in the sectionals. The net we want is the next one, and the next one. It's kind of been a tradition here that we don't cut down sectional nets.''
Sophomore Molly Messer added nine points for Charleston Catholic, which held a slim 28-27 edge in rebounding. For Clay County, Paris Williams netted 17 points and had eight rebounds. McKenzie Chaffin also grabbed eight rebounds and had three steals for the Panthers.
Clay County coach Christy Fitzwater said all the turnovers were the real culprit for her team.
"We had a hard time with their defense the first time we played here in the first game of the season,'' Fitzwater said. "We have a freshman point guard [Ilyauna Evans] and I thought she did much better tonight, but we still had some sloppy play, which hurt us.
"Our defense is usually pretty solid, even though we let them hit some 3s against our zone out there today, but we struggle sometimes offensively with our shooting.''
Clay County and Ravenswood did not play during the regular season, but Catholic swept a pair of games from Roane County by scores of 40-28 and 54-50.
"They were close, down-to-the-wire games,'' Hevener said. "It's going to be an interesting matchup for sure.''
Charleston Catholic 47, Clay County 28
Clay County;4;5;10;9;--;28
Chas. Catholic;12;9;20;6;--;47
Clay County (9-15)
Vera 1-2 0-0 2, Evans 2-7 3-4 7, Chaffin 0-4 2-6 2, Williams 7-18 3-4 17, Young 0-2 0-0 0, Witt 0-0 0-0 0, Hartshorn 0-0 0-0 0, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, totals 10-33 8-14 27
Charleston Catholic (14-10)
Mullen 5-11 3-6 15, Cimino 4-9 2-3 13, Rushworth 2-8 0-0 4, Meser 4-9 0-0 9, Skinner 0-0 2-2 2, Rahin 1-2 2-2 4, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, White 0-0 0-0 0, Wheeler 0-2 0-0 0, Brammer 0-1 0-0 0, Sweeney 0-0 0-0 0, Jonathan 0-0 0-1 0, totals 16-43 9-14 47
3-point shooting: Clay 0-6 (Vera 0-1, Evans 0-4, Williams 0-1), Catholic 6-16 (Mullen 2-5, Cimino 3-6, Messer 1-4, Wheeler 0-1)