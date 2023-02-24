Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The shooting eye wasn't always there, but the focus on defense never wavered. That's Charleston Catholic's calling card.

The Irish forced 20 turnovers and got solid scoring from their senior backcourt Friday night, leading to a 47-28 victory against Clay County in the Class AA Region 4 Section 1 title game at the Charleston Catholic Athletic Complex.

