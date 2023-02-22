Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Wes Hevener has admittedly put his team through the wringer, lining up a tough schedule for Charleston Catholic this season. He hopes it pays dividends in the postseason, and the Irish took a strong first step on that journey Wednesday evening.

Sophomore guard Molly Messer dropped in 18 points and collected seven rebounds, leading the Irish to a 56-32 victory against Buffalo in the Class AA Region 4 Section 1 semifinals at the Charleston Catholic Athletic Complex.

