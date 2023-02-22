Wes Hevener has admittedly put his team through the wringer, lining up a tough schedule for Charleston Catholic this season. He hopes it pays dividends in the postseason, and the Irish took a strong first step on that journey Wednesday evening.
Sophomore guard Molly Messer dropped in 18 points and collected seven rebounds, leading the Irish to a 56-32 victory against Buffalo in the Class AA Region 4 Section 1 semifinals at the Charleston Catholic Athletic Complex.
The win earns the Irish (13-10) a date against Clay County in the sectional title game at 7 p.m. Friday, also set for the Athletic Complex. Charleston Catholic beat Clay 48-23 in its opener on Nov. 29.
Freshman forward Mary Rushworth added 13 points and four rebounds Wednesday for Catholic, which took control with a 36-10 lead by halftime and substituted freely afterward.
It was a rare no-pressure second half for the Irish, who played 13 games against state-ranked teams during the regular season -- 11 in their own classification, as well as Ripley and East Fairmont in AAA.
"Again, we've put them through the gauntlet in the regular season,'' Hevener said, "to test them and put them in situations that might make them a little bit uncomfortable, and see how they handle it.
"I thought they looked prepared tonight. I thought they looked kind of calm, particularly in the first half. Defensively, I thought we played well. Offensively, I thought we moved the ball well and ran the offense the way we needed to run the offense.''
Catholic came out of the gates smoking, hitting 11 of 14 shots in the first quarter, with Messer knocking down three straight 3-pointers from the left side and scoring 11 of her points in the period. Rushworth had seven of her 13 points in the quarter as the Irish broke away.
"I thought we came out and shot the ball well,'' Hevener said, "and I thought this week in practice, we've been shooting the ball better. I think we're a different team now than we were [at the start of the season], and hopefully we come out with the same intensity we came out with tonight.
"I told them now is a different season -- everybody's 0-0 and we've got to come out and match the intensity the way we've done throughout the regular season, and do things the way we're supposed to. For the most part, I think our rotation's done a really good job.''
Buffalo (4-17), which returned just one player with varsity experience from last season's 10-8 team, dressed only eight players -- four sophomores, three freshmen and one junior.
"Not taking anything away from Charleston Catholic, but we're undermanned,'' Bison coach Mike Kelly said.
"Charleston Catholic, they're a veteran team and [Hevener] does a great job. They play his system, and they've done it for years. They play that up-tempo defense, and if you can't handle the pressure, then you're in for a long night. Those girls can get in your face.''
The Irish forced most of Buffalo's 16 turnovers, which included 11 in the first half alone. Ten of those turnovers came on steals by Catholic, three from Claire Mullen.
Sophomore Lauren White led Buffalo with 15 points and Alivia Luikart scored 10.
Catholic led in rebounding 42-26, with reserve Telina Williams matching Messer with seven.