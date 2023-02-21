In a sectional showcase of low post players, South Charleston's Natalie Smith had a little more help from her friends.
Smith dropped in 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds Tuesday night, leading four double-figure scorers as SC earned a 55-49 victory against Riverside in a Class AAAA Region 3 Section 1 semifinal at South Charleston High School.
The win sends the Black Eagles (13-10) into the sectional final at 7 p.m. Friday at George Washington. It wasn't easy, however, to fend off the Warriors (9-14), who fell to SC in the regular season 67-38.
After falling behind by 12 points in the first half, the Warriors kept battling behind senior center Alanna McKenzie. She had already posted a double-double by halftime and finished with 24 points and 16 rebounds, making 10 of 17 shots.
Riverside was within 52-47 with 59 seconds left after Mallory Crowder made a free throw, and the Warriors had more chances when SC missed the front end of two straight 1-and-1s. Smith, though, converted three free throws after that to finally put Riverside away.
SC had to overcome various issues, shooting just 31% from the floor, making only 8 of 19 foul shots and ending up minus-11 in rebounding.
"We had to fight that,'' Black Eagles coach Karley Walker said. "We struggled a little bit putting the ball in the basket tonight. My girls played hard and we really executed well toward the end of the game, and that made the difference.
"Hat's off to Riverside. That girls basketball program has gotten exponentially better in the last two, three years, and I see big things for their future.''
South Charleston received 13 points from Kyleigh Bulger, who knocked down three straight 3-pointers in the first quarter, 11 points from Kyra Brown and 10 points and 10 rebounds from Mya Toombs, who fouled out with 47 seconds left.
Riverside coach John Frisby said his team's strategy was to try and limit Smith's contributions inside, but the defense sprang a few leaks elsewhere.
"Our game plan was to try and take Natalie out of the game,'' Frisby said, "and that was [the reason for] the box-and-one in the beginning. The problem was: We took her out, but couldn't stop guard penetration, so that's why we had to go back out of it into our 3-2 [zone].
"It was a tough task for us. Karley does a phenomenal job and she's got a big girl in Natalie who plays superb inside, and she can step outside and hit it as well. She's more of a dual threat.''
Though Riverside outshot SC from the floor (37%) and the foul line and led in rebounds 52-41, the Warriors couldn't overcome 21 turnovers.
"The last game against them, we had 28,'' Frisby said. "That was probably Priority 1 -- try to eliminate those turnovers. Any time you turn it over, there's zero chance of you making any points and a real good chance of them making points.
"We tried to get it inside to [McKenzie] as much as possible. We went through her all year long and we go as she goes. We couldn't ask for more from her all season. But sometimes with the turnover bug, you can't get it inside.''
Sydasia Williams added 10 points and Riley Starsick had a dozen rebounds for Riverside.
SC now prepares for another shot at state-ranked GW, which dispatched the Black Eagles 50-37 on Jan. 3.
"There won't be a lot of motivational speaking,'' Walker said with a smile. "That's one of our biggest rivals. It's going to be an intense one, but that's exactly how it should be in the sectional championship game. It's going to be a battle.
"[The key is] just our offensive execution. We need to get up more shots at practice the next couple days.''
South Charleston 55, Riverside 49
Riverside;10;12;14;13;--;49
South Charleston;20;9;14;12;--;55
Riverside (9-14)
Campbell 1-9 0-0 3, Williams 5-14 0-0 10, Starsick 3-7 0-1 6, McKenzie 10-17 4-7 24, Crowder 1-4 4-6 6, Hamm 0-3 0-2 0, totals 20-54 8-15 49
South Charleston (13-10)
Thomas 1-5 0-0 2, Brown 4-15 2-2 11, Smith 7-18 4-9 19, Bulger 5-11 0-0 13, Toombs 4-7 2-8 10, Davis 0-1 0-0 0, totals 21-67 8-19 55
3-point shooting -- Riverside 1-5 (Campbell 1-2, Williams 0-3), SC 5-21 (Thomas 0-1, Brown 1-6, Smith 1-3, Bulger 3-7, Toombs 0-4)