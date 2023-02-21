Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

In a sectional showcase of low post players, South Charleston's Natalie Smith had a little more help from her friends.

Smith dropped in 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds Tuesday night, leading four double-figure scorers as SC earned a 55-49 victory against Riverside in a Class AAAA Region 3 Section 1 semifinal at South Charleston High School.

Tags