Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20230222 wayne bb 22.jpg
Buy Now

Wayne takes on Scott in the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 high school girls basketball tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at Wayne High School.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

WAYNE — It was the second time in as many weeks that the Scott High School girls basketball team had made the trek from Madison to Wayne.

The result, though, was the same.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Tags