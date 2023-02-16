Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

One good quarter was good enough for St. Albans Thursday evening.

The Red Dragons blanked host South Charleston 19-0 in the second quarter and rode that wave of momentum all the way to a 64-52 victory in the Mountain State Athletic Conference fifth-place game at South Charleston High School.

