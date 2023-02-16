One good quarter was good enough for St. Albans Thursday evening.
The Red Dragons blanked host South Charleston 19-0 in the second quarter and rode that wave of momentum all the way to a 64-52 victory in the Mountain State Athletic Conference fifth-place game at South Charleston High School.
Jaycee Elzy turned in a double-double (22 points, 11 rebounds) and point guard NuNu Pannell contributed 17 points and seven assists as St. Albans avenged a 42-34 loss to SC on Feb. 2.
St. Albans substituted freely in the second quarter and forced nine of SC's 24 turnovers to take control of the contest. The Black Eagles (12-10) led 15-13 late in the first quarter, but SA tallied 23 straight to close out the half and take a 36-15 advantage at the break.
"I think we have eight or nine girls that can really get up and down court,'' SA coach Rick Steele said, "and make it difficult when another team is tired or just having a fresh body up against them. I think that was one of the main things in the second quarter. We usually come in with fresh bodies -- that's part of our strategy. That caused the run we had.
"Holding a team scoreless is never easy -- eight minutes without a bucket, especially that team that can shoot it and drive it. But credit our girls. They came with the energy and played defense without fouling and also rebounding and not giving them any second-chance opportunities.''
Elzy had eight of her points in the second quarter and made eight of her final nine shots in the game as SA (12-10) consistently swiped the ball and scored in transition. Shay Montgomery added 10 points and nine rebounds for the Red Dragons.
"We just flat-out didn't take care of the basketball,'' South Charleston coach Karley Walker said. "We were letting teammates get trapped and not coming to the ball. St. Albans turned the pressure up and took advantage. So we've got to take care of the ball and pass to girls with the same-color jerseys and not the opposite ones.
"We've got good ball-handlers on the team. We've just got to work as a team to get the ball down the floor when somebody pressures you. You can't pick your dribble up and get into a trap. It's just fundamental basketball.''
Even though SC went nine-plus minutes without scoring between the first and third quarters, it recovered somewhat in the second half, outscoring SA 37-28 and forcing 11 of the Red Dragons' 15 turnovers in that stretch.
Natalie Smith scored 12 of her 19 points in the second half for the Black Eagles and was joined in double-figure scoring by teammates Mya Toombs (13) and Kyra Brown (11). Smith also had six rebounds as the teams battled to a 29-all draw off the boards.
"Karley does a great job with that team,'' Steele said. "They do a great job applying pressure and they have tremendous athletes, good guards and play really good defense. They forced us into some turnovers. Credit that to being young -- a freshman point guard and sophomores all around her handling the ball. You saw their sense of urgency go up and they made it hard on us.''
The Black Eagles went on an 11-2 run between the third and fourth quarters to get within 48-36, but never drew any closer than 12 points the rest of the way.
St. Albans opens sectional play at 7 p.m. Wednesday against visiting Hurricane. The winner meets the Parkersburg South-Parkersburg victor at the home court of the highest remaining seed on Feb. 24.
SC, meanwhile, hosts Riverside at 7 p.m. Tuesday in its sectional opener, with the winner advancing to play either George Washington or Capital on Feb. 24.
The MSAC begins its two-day run at the SC Community Center Friday evening with skill competitions at 7. The Night of Champions games take place on Saturday, with the girls consolation game at noon (GW vs. Huntington), the boys consolation at 2 p.m. (SC vs. SA), the girls title game at 6 (Cabell Midland vs. Spring Valley) and the boys title game at 8 (GW vs. Huntington).
St. Albans 64, South Charleston 52
St. Albans;17;19;10;18;--;64
South Charleston;15;0;18;19;--;52
St. Albans (12-10)
NuNu Pannell 6-9 5-5 17, Elzy 10-15 2-2 22, Binion 2-7 4-4 9, Riggan 0-5 2-2 2, Montgomery 5-10 0-1 10, Vance 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Sturgill 0-0 0-0 0, NiNi Pannell 1-2 0-1 2, totals 25-51 13-15 64
South Charleston (12-10)
Thomas 2-3 2-4 7, Brown 4-12 2-4 11, Smith 7-16 3-3 19, Bulger 0-4 0-0 0, Toombs 4-10 3-5 13, Davis-Priest 1-1 0-2 2, totals 18-46 10-18 52
3-point shooting: SA 1-9 (NuNu Pannell 0-1, Binion 1-4, Riggan 0-3, NiNi Pannell 0-1), SC 6-19 (Thomas 1-1, Brown 1-4, Smith 2-5, Bulger 0-4, Toombs 2-5)