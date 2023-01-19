PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg South, which outscored St. Albans in every quarter Thursday night in Rod Oldham Athletic Center, had a key 10-0 spurt in the second period en route to handing the Red Dragons a 59-47 setback.
The Class AAAA showdown featured 15 turnovers in the opening stanza. Gracie Shamblin, who joined teammate Carrie Rhodes with 12 points, scored via an Emilee Owens assist to give the No. 9 Patriots a 17-14 cushion after one.
No. 8 St. Albans, which shot 36% (18 of 50) and lost the rebounding battle 35-30, had the game even at 22 with 6:42 left in the half when NuNu Pannell found Laynie Binion for a wide-open 3.
Carley Schaffer, who had eight points, four assists and three steals, started the pivotal run with a lay-in. Shamblin followed with a 14-foot jumper. Cline, who had 11 points, seven boards and a game-high six steals, made a foul shot before Rhodes delivered a three-point play.
Rhodes, who finished a rebound shy of a double-double and joined Shyanne Hays with a blocked shot, then scored off the glass for a 32-22 advantage. Although Samyah Riggan connected twice from downtown, a lay-in by Owens and a deuce from Hays put the Patriots ahead 36-28 at intermission.
By the time Brooke Sandy fed Rhodes, which resulted in another three-point play, the hosts had stretched their lead to 47-30 at the 4:31 mark.
Binion, who finished with 12 points, was able to can a pair of 3s and Annaniesha Johnson also knocked down a triple. Despite a bucket from Shayla Montgomery, who had seven points as well as game-highs of 10 rebounds and two blocked shots, the Red Dragons still trailed 51-41 entering the fourth.
St. Albans and coach Ricky Steele had ample opportunities to slice into the Patriot lead in the final eight minutes. However, the two teams combined to go 3 of 24 from the field.
The first point of the fourth came on a Pannell foul shot. JayCee Elzey's make with 4:16 remaining cut it to 51-44, but Rhodes answered with a lay-in. A trio of Montgomery free throws made it a two-possession affair for the last time at 53-47 with 3:03 to go, but Sandy answered with a hoop just nine seconds later as the Red Dragons missed their final seven shots.
"They played with such heart and effort," said Parkersburg South coach Ed Davis, whose squad improved to 7-5 and will have senior night on Tuesday when Cameron comes to town. "I think the defensive intensity for us has been a lot better. Even when we didn't score there for a little while, they cut it, but we were still able to maintain the lead and get some stops.
"Our defensive intensity and our bench play, again, I think have been critical for us. Our rebounding is a lot better. Coach (Dan) Morris and coach (Taylor) Foster have been working on the rebounding in practice and it's starting to pay off some."
The Patriots, who shot 45.3% (24 of 53) and also received five assists from Rhodes, forced 23 turnovers and had 20.
"We have to continue to stay on the grind and know there's a big target on our backs," said Steele, whose 11-5 program plays Wednesday at Huntington.
"If we don't come ready to play, we can be knocked off. If they (shots) would've fallen a different way, then we may have had a different outcome, but they didn't and you live and you learn."