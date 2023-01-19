Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg South, which outscored St. Albans in every quarter Thursday night in Rod Oldham Athletic Center, had a key 10-0 spurt in the second period en route to handing the Red Dragons a 59-47 setback.

The Class AAAA showdown featured 15 turnovers in the opening stanza. Gracie Shamblin, who joined teammate Carrie Rhodes with 12 points, scored via an Emilee Owens assist to give the No. 9 Patriots a 17-14 cushion after one.

