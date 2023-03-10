Charleston Catholic had pulled one figurative rabbit out of its hat already this week in the WVSSAC girls basketball state tournament, so when Annie Cimino canned a trey with 10 seconds remaining Friday afternoon to get the Irish back within three points, they figured they were right on schedule.
And that feeling increased when Summers County’s ballhandler slipped in the backcourt in the final seconds and Charleston Catholic defenders pounced.
But the Irish were whistled for a foul before they could force a turnover, even as Charleston Catholic coach Wes Hevener and a couple of players lobbied for a traveling call.
They didn’t get it, and Summers County’s Avery Lilly hit a free throw with 4.4 seconds remaining to extend the margin to two possessions.
The top-seeded Bobcats survived, 39-35, in a low-scoring, high-intensity Class AA state semifinal.
Charleston Catholic rallied in its quarterfinal game against Wheeling Central Catholic from four points down with 30 seconds remaining to force overtime, in which the Irish prevailed. So they were in their element in scramble mode Friday, Hevener said.
“That timeout with like 9 seconds to go, we just told them the same thing we told them the other night,” Hevener said, “miss the free throw, get the rebound, push the pace; try to get out and get that quick shot for 3.
“I had a ton of confidence that we were gonna close it out if we were able to get the ball back, and unfortunately, we weren’t able to do so.”
Grace Harvey scored 17 points and cleared 12 rebounds, both game highs, for the Bobcats (23-4), who won their 12th straight game.
Mary Rushworth and Molly Messer each produced 13 points for the Irish.
Both teams made 12 field goals, but the Irish needed 17 more attempts to do it, hitting a dozen of 45 tries for 26.7%. Summers County connected on 42.9%.
“This program is based on the defensive side of the floor,” Bobcats coach Chad Meador said. “I just think it’s our identity. They have grown up knowing that.”
Charleston Catholic (16-11) looked poised to break free in the second quarter, when the Irish finished off an 8-0 run on Claire Mullen’s bucket in the lane to stretch their lead to 18-10.
But after Mullen’s tally, which came with 4:19 left in the first half, Charleston Catholic only scored three points over the next 11:09 of game time. Yet the Irish hung close and only trailed 26-24 after Messer’s trey at the 1:10 mark of the third quarter ended a 16-3 Summers County run.
Rushworth scored in transition with 36 seconds left in the third quarter, and despite the extended offensive struggles, the Irish were tied heading to the fourth frame.
“I thought we were playing really good defense, outside of the screen-and-rolls,” Hevener said. “I think we were able to just grind it out, be able to force [Summers County] into some difficult shots, and we were able to rebound the basketball. I think our defense kept us in it, and then we saw one shot go in and I think it’s kind of a snowball effect.”
The first three minutes of the fourth quarter produced four lead changes, the last in the Bobcats’ favor on two Harvey free throws with 5:00 to play.
Summers County’s next bucket was a big one: Sullivan Pivont, playing with a torn muscle in her side according to Meador, hit a 3-pointer at the 3:01 mark to extend the Bobcats lead to two possessions.
Charleston Catholic was never even again.
“Once Pivont hit that 3, I think we got a good look and it didn’t fall,” Hevener recalled, “and then it seemed like the shooter’s mentality [for Summers County]. You see the ball go through the hole and then they start heating up a little bit.”
The Bobcats stretched the margin to six points on Harvey’s charity toss with 19.9 seconds left. Cimino halved it with a trey from the right wing with 10 seconds remaining, but that was as close as the Irish got.
Fifth-seeded Charleston Catholic finishes in the state tournament for the third consecutive season and narrowly missed out on what would’ve been its first championship game appearance since 2009. Summers County is on to its first final since 2011, when the Bobcats played in their sixth in a row and won their fifth straight.
With that heritage, Summers County well understands the significance of playing again on the last day of the season.
“I remember being a young girl watching them and being in awe of the talent of these older players, and it’s really given me a passion for the game and made me just want to pour in more and more,” Lilly said. “Really and truly right now, and I think I can speak for all of us, we’re living the dream of our 12-, 13-year-old selves right now, which is insane.”
Summers County 39, Charleston Catholic 35
Charleston Catholic;12;9;5;9;--;35
Summers County;10;9;7;13;--;39
Charleston Catholic (16-11): Mullen 2, Cimino 5, Rushworth 13, Messer 13, Skinner 2, Rahin 0.
Summers County (23-4): Pivont 5, A. Lilly 9, Meador 2, Persinger 6, Harvey 17, Cooper 0, Smith 0.