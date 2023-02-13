Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

WAYNE — Wayne devoted the first period to playing catch-up against Scott.

The Pioneers needed a follow basket from Brooke Adkins with 3.2 seconds left to finally get even with the Skyhawks, 17-17, after eight minutes. On Feb. 6, Wayne led Scott, 28-5, after the first period on the home floor of the Skyhawks.

