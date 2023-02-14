Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

9A875F1F-8138-4BB5-811E-C0FD70F461A3.jpeg
Buy Now

Team captains, coaches and game officials break up their pregame meeting before Tuesday’s Ripley at Winfield game.

 Rick Ryan | For the Gazette-Mail

WINFIELD -- Often times this season, Winfield's shooting has gone awry. Seven times, the Generals have failed to even put 40 points on the board in a game.

But when faced with that recurring problem Tuesday night, Winfield went to Plans B and C, and followed them to the letter.

Tags