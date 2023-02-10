Spring Valley's Allie Daniels (34) battles for a rebound against Hurricane's Maddy Young (24) and Maggie Oduor (21) during a high school girls basketball game on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Spring Valley High School.
SPRING VALLEY — That the Hurricane girls basketball team was even able to travel to Spring Valley High School was a feat in and of itself.
Their roster shrunk from 12 players to nine by the start of the game. One player quit earlier in the week, and a junior varsity player fell ill and caused the JV game to be canceled. Then a key bench player got sick just minutes before Friday’s game against Spring Valley was scheduled to start.
Not to mention traffic issues that the team dealt with due to a tractor-trailer fire that blocked westbound lanes on Interstate 64 for several hours Friday afternoon.
All told, the Redskins were short-handed and road-weary by the time they got to the Wolves Den to face Spring Valley.
And it showed.
The Timberwolves (16-3) battled through a slow start, missing 10 of their first 12 shots in the first quarter, yet found a way to buckle down defensively and led 5-4 after eight minutes.
Hurricane (9-12) built a 4-1 lead off baskets from Erin Dempsey and Maggie Oduor while Spring Valley struggled to connect on its shot attempts — both from distance and near the rim — but Haleigh Crum did make one free throw in that stretch.
Allie Daniels broke the drought with the team’s first made field goal at the 1:42 mark of the first quarter. Oduor was the leading scorer for the Redskins with 10 points.
But once shots started to fall in the second frame, Spring Valley ran away with the contest. The Timberwolves led by 11 points at halftime, 21 after three quarters and 26 at the horn, 56-30, on what served as the team’s senior night.
“They’ve got more size than we do and we knew that coming in,” Hurricane coach Jeremy Young said. “Unfortunately, our girl that got sick during the national anthem and had to go home is one of our tallest players and the first one off the bench.”
Of the three Spring Valley seniors honored in pregame, one had a profound impact on the game in all areas.
Hallie Bailey stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, six rebounds, six assists, five steals and four blocks, dictating the flow of the game on both ends of the floor.
Backing her up was Dria Parker, who led all scorers with 14 points, along with key contributions from Crum (11 points) and Allie Daniels, who secured 17 rebounds in the win.
“It helped the girls mentally to see one or two [shots] go in,” Spring Valley coach Bo Miller said of the slow start. “Everybody started to tighten up, and then once a couple went in, they relaxed a little bit.”
Eleven players saw the floor for Spring Valley against Hurricane, many of those coming in the fourth quarter when Miller emptied his bench. All three seniors were able to log minutes in the final home game of the regular season.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.