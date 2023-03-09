Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

When Sissonville’s girls played in last year’s Class AAA state tournament quarterfinal, the then-No. 8-seeded Indians lost to No. 1 Fairmont Senior 93-24.

Sissonville didn’t want the script to end that way this year.

Stories you might like

Tags