HUNTINGTON — Jack Michael knew he had that type of round in his bag, and Tuesday it showed.

Michael, who is from Huntington and attends Cabell Midland High School, fired a closing 3-under-par 68 and won the boys championship by five shots Tuesday over Carson Higginbotham of Clarksburg in the West Virginia Junior Amateur contested at the par-71 Guyan Golf & Country Club.

