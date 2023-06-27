HUNTINGTON — Jack Michael knew he had that type of round in his bag, and Tuesday it showed.
Michael, who is from Huntington and attends Cabell Midland High School, fired a closing 3-under-par 68 and won the boys championship by five shots Tuesday over Carson Higginbotham of Clarksburg in the West Virginia Junior Amateur contested at the par-71 Guyan Golf & Country Club.
Birdies on the final two holes gave Michael low round of the day and capped a wire-to-wire run to the title on his home course.
“That was the kind of round I was capable of,” Michael said. “It’s my home course and I’m expected to go out and play like I know how to play. It went very well.”
The story was different in the girls championship between first-day leader Taylor Sargent of Milton and Kerri-Anne Cook of Oceana. They started on the back nine and Sargent went 4-over through four holes to signify the type of day she would endure.
Cook’s comeback started with a 1-under front, and she went on to shoot 72 for a 147 total to win by four as Sargent settled for 78 and 151. This was Cook’s second Junior Am title in the past four years.
“Just trying to keep my game going, concentrate on my game,” said Cook, who attends Westside High. “The putts fell a little more than yesterday and I made some good decisions. I try not to think too far ahead. When I do, I usually mess myself up.”
Audrey Kerr played up a division and got credit for the win in girls 10-14. She shot 89-82 for 171.
In boys 13-14, Parker O’Dell prevailed by a shot over fellow Hurricane resident Isaac Hayes. O’Dell, whose father is past West Virginia Amateur winner Sam O’Dell, overcame an 8 on the par-4 13th to shoot 76 for 150. Hayes closed with 75 for 151.
The comeback of the tournament goes to boys 12-under winner Brent Shirkey of Barboursville. At one point early in the round, he trailed eventual runner-up and first-day leader Jude Walker of Mount Zion by nine shots. Shirkey had to overcome a triple-bogey on the par-5 11th to shoot 78 for 163.
Walker encountered six double bogeys on the cool, overcast day and needed birdies on his final two holes for an 85 and 163 and force a playoff. Both parred the first extra hole (No. 10). On the second, the par-4 18th, Shirkey got a 2-putt par on No. 18 to get the win as Jude struggled to bogey.
When things go right, players get a break or two, and Michael did just that. On the par-4 13th, his tee shot with an iron found the trees on the right. He punched out to 120 yards from the green, lofted his approach 2 inches from the hole and tapped in for par.
On the par-3 15th, Michael’s approach putt from just off the green rolled about 3 or 4 feet past the hole, but he made the comebacker for par to maintain his advantage. After a bogey on the par-4 16th, Michael steadied and notched the two closing birdies. On the 18th, all three players made 3.
“It made me feel good,” Michael said. “That type of stuff happens on days like this. I was solid inside 10 feet today.”
Michael gets one day off, then heads to the U.S. Amateur qualifier scheduled for Thursday at Edgewood Country Club in Sissonville. It’s a 36-hole day, something Michael knows well. He endured the 36-hole Final U.S. Open qualifier on June 5 in Columbus, Ohio.
This event comes at the back end of a busy stretch for Michael, who held the 36-hole lead in the West Virginia Amateur May 28-31 at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs.
“I feel good about my game,” Michael said. “As long as I go up and putt well, anything can happen. It’ll be a different scenario. Scores were super low at the Open qualifier. Limit mistakes and take advantage when I can. There are birdies out there.”
Higginbotham closed with a 69.
Sargent remained upbeat after the trying day.
“It was a struggle all day long,” said Sargent, who just finished her career at Cabell Midland. She has signed to play college golf at Marshall.
Sargent practices at Berry Hills Country Club in Charleston and works with Berry Hills assistant Will Evans. She’s in the midst of a swing change.
“It will get there,” Sargent said. “[Cook] played solid the entire round.”
Sargent and Cook will meet again in the 100th West Virginia Women’s Amateur July 9-11 at Edgewood. They’ll be joined by Savannah Hawkins of Hurricane, who took third in the Junior Am. Prior to that event, Sargent will compete in a U.S. Women’s Amateur qualifier in North Carolina.