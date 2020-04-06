Professional golf’s major tournaments, with the exception of one, will be held later in the year than usual in 2020.
Three of the four majors – the Masters, U.S. Open and PGA Championship all have moved. The fourth, the British Open, was canceled Monday.
“In recent weeks, the global golf community has come together to collectively put forward a calendar of events that will, we hope, serve to entertain and inspire golf fans around the world,,” said Augusta National Golf Club, European Tour, LPGA, PGA of America, PGA TOUR, The R&A and USGA in a joint statement. We are grateful to our respective partners, sponsors and players, who have allowed us to make decisions – some of them, very tough decisions – in order to move the game and the industry forward.”
The toughest was to cancel the British Open, originally set for July 12-19 at Royal St. George’s Golf Course in Kent, will remain at that course for the 2021 tournament. Coronavirus concerns led to the cancellation. It last was canceled in 1945 due to World War II.
“I can assure everyone that we have explored every option for playing The Open this year but it is not going to be possible,” R&A Chief Executive Martin Slumbers said in a news release. “There are many different considerations that go into organizing a major sporting event of this scale.
“We rely on the support of the emergency services, local authorities and a range of other organizations to stage the Championship and it would be unreasonable to place any additional demands on them when they have far more urgent priorities to deal with.”
So the next major on deck is the PGA Championship, moved from May 11-17 to Aug. 3-9. It will remain at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, California. The U.S. Open, originally to be played June 15-21 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York, will now happen Sept. 14-20 and will remain at Winged Foot.
Augusta National now plans on holding the Masters, originally set for April 6-12, on Nov. 9-15.
Also, the PGA Tour will move its regular season finale, the Wyndham Championship, and all three FedExCup playoff events one week later, starting the week of Aug. 10 and ending with a Labor Day finish for the Tour Championship.
The Tour will try to reschedule tournaments into the weeks formerly occupied by the U.S. Open, British Open and Olympic men’s golf competition in June and July. More announces about those moves, as well as the Tour’s fall schedule, will happen in the coming weeks.