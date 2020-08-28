Cam Roam of Huntington shot a 1-under-par 69 Thursday to win the West Virginia Golf Association Tour event at Berry Hills Country Club.
Also given out were the 2020 WVGA Player of the Year awards. Mitch Hoffman of Poca took home the Player of the Year in the Championship Division and with it earns exemptions into the 2021 West Virginia Amateur and West Virginia Open championships.
Jeff Rollyson of Barboursville won the Player of the Year in the Men’s Division, and Karen Rainey was the Women’s Player of the Year.