Golf Channel broadcaster Rich Lerner is scheduled to attend a reception promoting a golf outing to benefit HospiceCare on Sept. 7 at Edgewood Country Club in Charleston.

Lerner is a PGA Tour host and play-by-play announcer and also hosts “Live From” shows at events such as the Masters, U.S. Open and the Ryder Cup, according to a release.