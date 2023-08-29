SHEBOYGAN, WI - AUGUST 15: Rich Lerner reports on the set of Golf Channel after the third round of the 2015 PGA Championship at Whistling Straits on August 15, 2015 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
Golf Channel broadcaster Rich Lerner is scheduled to attend a reception promoting a golf outing to benefit HospiceCare on Sept. 7 at Edgewood Country Club in Charleston.
Lerner is a PGA Tour host and play-by-play announcer and also hosts “Live From” shows at events such as The Masters, the U.S. Open and the Ryder Cup, according to a release.
He will mingle with the crowd at the “tee-off” reception for the 13th annual Keith Stonestreet Golf Outing before “taking the stage to share 25 years’ worth of insights and experiences from the PGA Tour,” per the release.
The reception is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. Tickets are $100. Golfers playing in the outing the next day can attend the reception for free. The reception will include live music from the Bob Thompson Trio, as well as food, beer and wine, the release said.
The Keith Stonestreet Golf Outing still has openings for foursomes and individuals in its morning flight at 8 a.m. and its afternoon flight at 1 p.m. on Sept. 8 at the Edgewood Golf Course in Sissonville.
The outing has raised nearly $1 million over the last 12 years for HospiceCare, according to CEO Christopher Rawlings in the release.
HospiceCare works in 16 counties throughout southern West Virginia, providing services to nearly 4,000 patients and their families annually.
For more information or to register for the outing and/or reception, call (304) 768-8523 or visit hospicecarewv.org.