SHEBOYGAN, WI - AUGUST 15: Rich Lerner reports on the set of Golf Channel after the third round of the 2015 PGA Championship at Whistling Straits on August 15, 2015 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

 Scott Halleran

Golf Channel broadcaster Rich Lerner is scheduled to attend a reception promoting a golf outing to benefit HospiceCare on Sept. 7 at Edgewood Country Club in Charleston.

Lerner is a PGA Tour host and play-by-play announcer and also hosts “Live From” shows at events such as The Masters, the U.S. Open and the Ryder Cup, according to a release.