Perhaps the most encouraging sign of social progress within the sport of golf in the state didn’t come from the fact that Argyle Downes won the West Virginia Golf Association’s Junior Amateur Tuesday at the Bridgeport Country Club.
Sure, Downes became the first African American to ever win the event, and he is believed to be the first to ever win a WVGA championship at all, dating back more than 100 years.
But perhaps the real progress is in the fact that Downes, a 15-year-old resident of Charles Town, said he has never experienced racism on the golf course. In fact, while he said he is honored to have the distinction, his race has been more of an afterthought than anything while playing.
“I don’t really think about it much,” Downes said. “I play at Locust Hill all the time and I’ve been around the other guys here since I was really little. We’ve all known each other a long time and it never really comes up.”
Things haven’t always been that way.
Golf earned its reputation as an elitist sport over decades of exclusion. Consider that The Masters, arguably the biggest golf tournament played in the world each year, didn’t feature its first Black competitor until 1975. Augusta National, which hosts the Masters every year, didn’t allow a Black member until 1990.
But slowly, thanks in no small part to the emergence and subsequent dominance of Tiger Woods, minorities have become more and more involved in the game. Now, the racial cloud that once hung over the sport has nearly lifted completely.
In West Virginia, the WVGA reached out to players at younger and younger ages, becoming involved in elementary school educational programs and broadening its First Tee initiative, which now has seven chapters in the state. One of those chapters is in Charles Town, and that’s how golf first started to reach a much younger Downes years ago.
For WVGA Executive Director Brad Ullman, that made Downes’ Junior Amateur win even more special. Not only was Downes’ win historic, but he is a player who has been developed and groomed from the beginning through the WVGA’s ranks, including the First Tee and the Callaway Junior Tour.
“He has been very much involved with activities through the First Tee, he has reached the highest levels that the First Tee program has to offer, and it goes to show his character and his development,” Ullman said. “It’s great. It’s historic. And I think it speaks volumes to the number of opportunities that are available for everyone in our state to take up golf and learn golf. Argyle went from being engaged in the First Tee program, the Callaway Junior Tour, and now he’s winning championships.”
By winning one, Downes earned his way into another.
Downes failed to land a spot in the West Virginia Amateur by way of a qualifier, but he grabbed an exemption into the WVGA’s premier event by virtue of his Junior Amateur win. Downes also qualified for last year’s West Virginia Open, competing as the youngest player in the field at 14 years old in 2020.
But when the West Virginia Amateur begins play at The Greenbrier on Aug. 1, Downes will make his first Amateur appearance.
“I tried to qualify [for the State Amateur] at Locust Hill but didn’t play well in the qualifier, and after missing here, I was set out on trying to do as well as I could in the Junior Amateur and hopefully playing well enough and winning,” Downes said. “In that respect it’s a dream come true.”
In a way, Downes’ entire golfing life is a dream, one that Black golfers just a handful of decades ago likely could never have imagined. But it’s no dream. For Downes and other players in the ever-broadening world of golf, it’s an overdue reality.
While Downes has fortunately not had to clear the same hurdles and deal with the same limitations that Black players had to deal with in the past, even at 15, he’s still old enough to appreciate the place he’s earned in state golf history.
Downes simply hopes to make a lot more in the coming years.
“Yeah, it’s something that I’m pretty proud of,” Downes admitted. “Saying I was the first and at the same time just competing at high-level events and stuff like that, it’s something I try to keep in perspective.”