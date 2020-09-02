Bridgeport’s Hutson Chandler defeated Scott Depot’s Chris Williams 2 and 1 in the match-play final match to win the West Virginia Mid-Amateur championship Wednesday afternoon at Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridgeport.
In Wednesday morning’s semifinals, Chandler defeated Huntington’s Tim Mount 7 and 6 while Williams defeated Bridgeport’s Todd Westfall 3 and 2.
•••
SENIOR SERIES: Chuck Workman of Marlinton shot a 3-under-par 69 to record the best score at the West Virginia Golf Association Senior Series event Wednesday at Canaan Valley Resort in Daniels.
Workman was the winner in the Senior Division (ages 50-59). Parkersburg’s Jerry Johnson was the Senior Division net winner with a net score of 70.
Greg Zimmerman of Philippi took home the Gross crown in the Silver Division (60-69) after shooting a 1-over-par 73. Dave McCallister of Marietta, Ohio, was the Silver Division net winner with a 67.
Tom Cushman of Daniels was low man in the Gold Division (70-plus), firing a 2-under-par 70. Jack Richards of Scott Depot shot a net 70 for the net win in the Gold Division.