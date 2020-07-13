Right now, it’s Kerrigan Parks and everyone else in the 97th West Virginia Women’s Amateur at Berry Hills Country Club in Charleston.
Parks fired a 3-under 67 on Monday morning to extend her lead to 10 shots over Huntington’s Susan Glasby as the competitors ready for Tuesday’s final round.
Parks sits at 2-under overall for the tournament after Monday’s round in which she had six birdies. She was even on her round through seven holes, but consecutive birdies at Nos. 8 and 9 sent her to the back with momentum.
She dropped a shot after a bogey on No. 10, but avoided any big mistakes from there on, notching birdies on Nos. 13 and 15 to go with six pars in the last eight holes to seize control.
Glasby finished the day at 2-over on her round, thanks to a flurry in which she birdied three of four holes from Nos. 13 to 16. She’ll have plenty of work to do, however, to make up a 10-stroke deficit heading into the final round.
Torren Kalaskey, Parks’ Marshall teammate and a Charleston native, sit in third place at 9-over for the tournament after a 4-over 74 on Monday. Kalaskey was 1-under on her front nine on Monday, but finished with bogeys on three of the final four holes to fall 11 shots off the pace of Parks.
One of the day’s other top rounds belonged to Princeton’s Sarah Cole, who matched Glasby’s 72 to vault her way into fifth place where she’s tied with Hurricane’s Savannah Hawkins, who fired a 77.
Final round action starts at 8 a.m. Tuesday at Berry Hills.