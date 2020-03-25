Michael Young pulled into his Airbnb near Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, the Wednesday night before The Players Championship. He shared it with several friends who would join him the next day as spotters for NBC Sports for the four-day PGA Tour stop. He unpacked his suitcase, excited for the next day and a tournament nicknamed “the fifth major.”
At the end of that next day, he was packing up his suitcase again, preparing to head home Friday after the Players was canceled following the first round.
That span on March 11, the beginning of widespread coronavirus concerns in the United States, turned the PGA topsy-turvy, along with the rest of the sports world, and, depending on when sports seasons can return to normal, could set up for a furious finish to the PGA Tour season.
When Young walked into TPC Sawgrass for the first round of the tournament, he and his friends already had to answer an important question: As the coronavirus had started to spread domestically, how do they greet each other? Do you hug? They decided a toe tap was going to be the official greeting for the week.
Young and the other spotters — people who work for the television network following groups and answering questions from producers back in the truck — got an email from NBC Sports saying the tournament was going to proceed as normal. It wasn’t long before the day stopped being normal.
Young and the other spotters usually walk with one group in the morning and another in the afternoon. After the morning round, they got surprising news.
“Between the first and second round, we were told there would be no fans Friday through Sunday,” he said. “That in and of itself at TPC Sawgrass was going to be weird — it’s a stadium course, and it’s built for lots of people — but we were going to be fine.”
It felt to Young that spectators already had taken the hint by that afternoon. When the Charleston resident started with his morning group, he didn’t think attendance looked much different than normal. That changed soon.
“By the afternoon, it was a ghost town,” he said. “My second round, there were two people watching [my group] play.”
Young wasn’t taking any chances with his own health, either. Golf has been touted as a sport that can be played during the coronavirus upheaval. Social distance isn’t difficult when someone is playing the game. But it can be really difficult if you’re a spotter at a high-profile PGA Tour event.
“Normally when I walk a tournament, because of the way that I spot, I’m a shot ahead of the golfer calling all that into NBC,” he said. “Even though I have a thing that says I can be inside the ropes anytime I want, I tend to stay in the crowd and along the edge and move my way up in the crowd.
“Thursday, I never left inside the ropes,” he added. “And no one from NBC was saying, ‘Hey, you’re in the fairway. Can you get off camera?’ That’s normally what happens.”
Young’s second group was the last to leave the course that Thursday. The plan at that point was to return Friday with just players, spotters, media and players’ families. Then he heard that Rory McIlroy urged all players and caddies be tested for the virus. Results of those tests at that time weren’t coming back within 24 hours.
“We knew the second that was requested, it was going to be shut down,” he said. “Within the hour, we got an email from NBC Sports basically telling us to go home.”
On his way home to Charleston on Friday, he heard some news that made him realize things were serious — Augusta National announced that it was moving the Masters from April 9-12 to later in the season. The PGA Championship, originally scheduled for May 14-17, followed suit shortly thereafter. Every other PGA Tour stop from the Players to the Byron Nelson scheduled for May 7-10 has been canceled.
Young feels for everyone involved in the tour, and not just the golfers. There are local vendors at each tournament who now can’t sell their wares, those who work the courses, businesses that count on the extra traffic from the tournament for revenue.
“There’s an entire crew devoted to NBC Golf and there are hundreds of people not currently working,” he said.
If there’s any silver lining to the situation, it could be how the PGA reschedules the four major tournaments — the Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open and British Open. There’s a possibility that all four would have to be rescheduled within a one-month or two-month window. That could create a March Madness feel to the rest of the season.
“It would be bonkers,” he said, “but it also would be fun as all get-out.”