Plenty of things are in motion when it comes to the West Virginia Golf Association these days, right down to the physical space the organization calls home.
The WVGA has moved out of its former headquarters in the Charleston Town Center Mall with construction underway on its new space, which will overlook the driving range at Coonskin Park.
“We wanted to establish more of a permanent home for the association and we’ll be in a building that we own and it’ll be nice to be back around golfers,” WVGA Executive Director Brad Ullman said.
It’s a year of growth for the organization and it’s a great representation of some of the numbers Ullman is seeing in terms of the trajectory of the sport in the state. The first of seven qualifiers for the 89th West Virginia Open will be held at the Club at Cress Creek on Thursday, with 335 entries in for the event to be held June 22-24 at Stonewall Resort. That represents a new high for entries in the event’s history.
Also, the Parent-Child Championship, scheduled for July 23-24 at the Resort at Glade Springs, has been sold out since March with 230 golfers committed to compete.
It hardly ends with the WVGA’s championships, however. The West Virginia Flight by Yuengling Amateur Series is in the midst of its 12-event schedule with 12 events. That’s double the number of stops last year and Ullman also said there has been a higher number of female players than ever before turning out.
Ullman added that the WVGA has gone over 9,000 golfing members with a goal of 10,000, and that the First Tee of West Virginia will reach over 1,000 children this summer with the program now present in 170 elementary schools.
Tuesday marked the beginning of the Callaway Junior Tour, and the WVGA’s Senior Series is also in full tilt. It’s a busy time, and that’s a good thing to Ullman, who said the boom in golf during the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t slowed down as many in the industry feared once people returned to everyday jobs and life.
“We were wondering how much people would veer away from the golf course once they went back to work, and so far it’s staying very positive as far as the curve from the COVID year,” Ullman said. “We’re still seeing that slight increase. Membership is growing, we’re seeing it at the club level and at the eClub level as well.”
A first for Stonewall
The players among the 335 that make it to Stonewall in Roanoke for the Wests Virginia Open are sure to find one of the toughest tests the state has to offer.
Remarkably, it will mark the first time the Open has ever been held at the Arnold Palmer signature course, listed at 7,149 yards and with a slope rating of 143.
“I asked [12-time champion] David Bradshaw to name a course he hadn’t won a State Open on and it was this one,” Ullman joked.
With a near-equal premium put on accuracy and length to go along with elevation changes, penal rough and sloping, fast greens, it’s likely nobody will be much in the mood for jokes by the end of a round. But the West Virginia Open should be difficult, and Ullman said that while the venue promises to be challenging, it’s also a major selling point.
“We’re excited about that, about being able to showcase a new golf course in this State Open,” Ullman said. “It’s a brutal test of golf. Course setup will have to be looked at closely but we’re excited to have that many entries and that much interest.
“Sponsorships are coming in, the purse will be a competitive purse like last year and having a new site is a good breath of fresh air for the golfers and for us.”