Blake Zambos of White Sulphur Springs and Isaiah Zaccheo of Beckley shared medalist honors with 1-under-par 71s in the third of six statewide qualifiers for the 87th West Virginia Open Championship Wednesday at the Cobb Course at The Resort at Glade Springs in Daniels.
Fifteen players of the 45-person field qualified today for the West Virginia Open June 23-25 at Glade Springs.
Doss Howell of Beckley, Jonathan Winkler of Daniels and Pearisburg’s Noah Clark qualified in a six-way playoff for the final three spots. Other qualifers were Nicholas Carte (Fayetteville), Landon Perry (Shady Spring), Carson Proffitt (Camp Creek), Jamison Hamm (Nimitz), Brett Laxton (Pineville), David Woodrum (Bluefield), Cole Burgess (Bluefield), Gary Cooper (Daniels), Drew Green (Beaver) and Michael Foust (Hurricane).
Qualifying continues June 12 at Cacapon State Park.
•••
WEST VIRGINIA AMATEUR TOUR: Philip Reale of Hurricane shot an even-par 72 to win the season-opening West Virginia Amateur Tour event Thursday at Stonewall Resort in Roanoke.
The tour was scheduled to kick off two weeks ago at Riverside but was rained out.
Reale won the championship division while Jimmy Hawkins of Clarksburg won the gross division of the men’s flight with a 73. James Hawkins of Clarksburg claimed the low net in the men’s flight.
Sydney Brill of Harrisville won the women’s division with an 84 and Karen Rainey took home the net portion.
The next event in the tour will be June 15 at Edgewood.
•••
JUNIOR MATCH-PLAY QUALIFIER: Ryan Bilby of Follansbee shot an even-par 71 to score the low round in the West Virginia Junior Match Play boys qualifier Thursday at The Pines Country Club in Morgantown.
With that score, Bilby secures the No. 3 seed in the Junior Match Play Championship, scheduled for June 19-20 at the Parkersburg Country Club in Vienna.
Other qualifiers were Matt Aman (Bridgeport), Clark Craig (Fairmont), Caden Moore (Thorton), Noah Seivertson (Wheeling), Evan Matlick (Keyser) and Gavin Goodrich (Wheeling), who won a sudden-death playoff over Michael Harris to secure the last qualifying spot.
In the girls division, Kerri-Anne Cook of Oceana won medalist honors with a 5-over-par 76, earning the No. 3 seed in the Championship. Also qualifying was Molly McLean of Vienna.
Another qualifier is scheduled for Monday at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club in Hurricane, where the rest of the field will be decided.
•••
CALLAWAY JUNIOR TOUR: Ryan Bilby of Follansbee shot an even-par 71 to win the boys 17-18 division of the Callaway Junior Tour Thursday at The Pines Country Club in Morgantown.
Kerri-Anne Cook of Oceana won her second consecutive girls 15-18 division title with a 5-over-par 76. Other winners were Carson Higginbotham of Clarksburg (boys 13-14), Liam Lohr of Carmichaels, Pennsylvania (boys 13-14), Noah Seivertson of Wheeling (boys 15-16) and Mya Morgan of Elizabeth (girls 10-14).
The next event is scheduled for Monday at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club in Hurricane.
n Eleven-year-old Carson Higginbotham shot a 2-under-par 69 to score the low round of the day and win the boys 12-and-under division in the Callaway Junior Tour stop Monday at Edgewood Country Club.
Oceana’s Kerri-Anne Cooke shot an 8-over 79 to win the girls 15-18 division. Other division winners were Huntington’s Jack Michael (boys 13-14) Barboursville’s Cameron Jarvis (boys 15-16), Daniels’ Todd Duncan (boys 17-18) and Spencer’s Emerson Simons (girls 10-14).
•••
WVGA SENIOR SERIES: Harold Payne of Hurricane shot a 5-over-par 77 to win Senior Division (ages 50-59) of the West Virginia Golf Association Senior Series event Wednesday at Grandview Country Club in Beaver.
Chuck Workman of Marlinton was the net division winner. John Duty Sr. of Hurricane took home the gross crown in the Silver Division (60-69) with a 1-over-par 73, and Stan Selden of Beaver was the net winner.
Ben Watson of Daniels was low man in the Gold Division (70 and older), firing a 6-over-par 78. Butch Freeman of Daniels earned the net victory.
The next Senior Series event is set for June 11 at Mingo Bottom Golf Course.