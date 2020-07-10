John Duty of Hurricane shot an even-par 72 to win the Silver Division (ages 60-69) at the West Virginia Golf Association event Friday at Pipestem Resort.
Bob Ramsey of Bluefield, Virginia, shot a 1-over-par 73 to win the Senior Division (ages 50-59) and Hurricane’s Bob White was the winner in the Gold Division (70 and older) with a 71.
Net division winners were Chuck Workman of Marlinton (Senior Division), Jack Agosti of Poca (Silver Division) and Ralph White of Clendenin (Gold Division).
n Chuck Workman of Marlinton shot a 6-over-par 76 to win the Senior Division (ages 50-59) gross title in a WVGA Senior Series event Thursday at Fincastle, Virginia.
Van Stemple of Shepherdstown shot a net 70 to claim the Senior Division net title. Other winners were Ed McCall of Daniels in the Silver Division (60-69) gross (71); Charleston’s Bruce Caswell (Silver Division net, 63); Ron Witt of Masontown, Gold Division (70+) gross (75); and Tom White of Dunbar (Gold Division net, 69).
Callaway Junior Tour: Carson Higginbotham of Clarksburg, playing in the 12-and-under group, shot a 5-under-par 67 — the lowest round on this season’s Callaway Junior Tour — to win Thursday’s event at Riverside Golf Club at Mason.
Savannah Hawkins of Hurricane also fired a new low for the girls on the year with a 1-under 69 to claim the girls low round trophy.
Bryson Beaver of Elkview shot a 2-under par 68 to win the boys 15-16 group. Other age winners were Caden Moore of Bridgeport (boys 17-18), Emerson Simons (girls 10-14) and Edward Kehl (boys 13-14).