Karen Kinnett of Shepherdstown earned her third West Virginia Women’s Senior Amateur title Tuesday, defeating Daniels’ Karen Rainey in a two-hole sudden-death playoff at Stonewall Resort in Roanoke.
Kinnett started the day two strokes back of Rainey, who fired an opening-round 80 Monday. Kinnett held a two-stroke lead over Rainey heading into the final hole of regulation, Rainey notched a birdie while Rainey had a three-putt bogey to force the playoff.
Both players made par on the first playoff hole, On the second hole, a par 3, Kinnett hit her first stroke 3 feet from the hole and tapped in for a birdie to win her second championship in a row.
Kinnett and Rainey each finished the two rounds at 19-over-par 163.
This year’s championship was originally slated for The Club at Cress Creek in Shepherdstown, but had to be relocated to Stonewall Resort last month due to COVID-19 concerns in Jefferson County.
•••
WV AMATEUR TOUR: Philip Reale of Hurricane fired a 3-under-par 68 to claim the win in the championship flight of the West Virginia Amateur Tour event Monday at Edgewood Country Club in Sissonville.
Reale sealed his two-stroke victory with a 20-foot eagle putt on the par-5 final hole. Finishing in three-way tie for second place were Trent Roush, Cam Roam and Mitch Hoffman.
In the Men’s flight, Tom Pearcy of Charleston, fired a 73 to win the gross portion and Alex Hawkins of Clarksburg won the net side with a 67.
The Amateur Tour’s next stop will be July 7 at Glade Springs.
•••
CALLAWAY JUNIOR TOUR: Gavin Fox of Ravenswood shot a 1-over-par 72 to record the low round of the day and win the boys 17-18 division in a Callaway Junior Tour event Monday at Guyan Golf and Country Club in Huntington.
Other winners were Vienna’s Nicole Lincicome (girls 15-18); Lewisburg’s Isaac Hutchison (boys 12-and-under); Shady Spring’s Tanner Vest (boys 13-14); Wheeling’s Noah Seivertson (boys 15-16); and Spencer’s Emerson Simons (girls 10-14).
The Callaway Junior Tour’s next event is set for Wednesday at Canaan Valley Resort in Davis.