Women's Sr. Am Champ

Karen Kinnett (left) of Shepherdstown and Karen Rainey (right) of Daniels finished 1-2 at the West Virginia Women’s Senior Amateur Tuesday at Stonewall Resort in Roanoke.

Karen Kinnett of Shepherdstown earned her third West Virginia Women’s Senior Amateur title Tuesday, defeating Daniels’ Karen Rainey in a two-hole sudden-death playoff at Stonewall Resort in Roanoke.

Kinnett started the day two strokes back of Rainey, who fired an opening-round 80 Monday. Kinnett held a two-stroke lead over Rainey heading into the final hole of regulation, Rainey notched a birdie while Rainey had a three-putt bogey to force the playoff.

Both players made par on the first playoff hole, On the second hole, a par 3, Kinnett hit her first stroke 3 feet from the hole and tapped in for a birdie to win her second championship in a row.

Kinnett and Rainey each finished the two rounds at 19-over-par 163.

This year’s championship was originally slated for The Club at Cress Creek in Shepherdstown, but had to be relocated to Stonewall Resort last month due to COVID-19 concerns in Jefferson County.

•••

WV AMATEUR TOUR: Philip Reale of Hurricane fired a 3-under-par 68 to claim the win in the championship flight of the West Virginia Amateur Tour event Monday at Edgewood Country Club in Sissonville.

Reale sealed his two-stroke victory with a 20-foot eagle putt on the par-5 final hole. Finishing in three-way tie for second place were Trent Roush, Cam Roam and Mitch Hoffman.

In the Men’s flight, Tom Pearcy of Charleston, fired a 73 to win the gross portion and Alex Hawkins of Clarksburg won the net side with a 67.

The Amateur Tour’s next stop will be July 7 at Glade Springs.

•••

CALLAWAY JUNIOR TOUR: Gavin Fox of Ravenswood shot a 1-over-par 72 to record the low round of the day and win the boys 17-18 division in a Callaway Junior Tour event Monday at Guyan Golf and Country Club in Huntington.

Other winners were Vienna’s Nicole Lincicome (girls 15-18); Lewisburg’s Isaac Hutchison (boys 12-and-under); Shady Spring’s Tanner Vest (boys 13-14); Wheeling’s Noah Seivertson (boys 15-16); and Spencer’s Emerson Simons (girls 10-14).

The Callaway Junior Tour’s next event is set for Wednesday at Canaan Valley Resort in Davis.