Huntington’s Pat Carter defeated Vienna’s Scott Bibbee 3 and 2 to win his second West Virginia Senior Amateur title Wednesday at Riverside Golf Club in Mason.
Bibbee led 1-up for the majority of the front nine in the match-play final. On the par-3 11th hole, Carter took advantage of a Bibbee double bogey to get the match to all square. From there, Carter never looked back and won holes 11-13 and then made a 20-foot putt for eagle on the par-5 15th. Carter then sealed the victory, his second in the event, with a routine two-putt par on number 16.
In the Senior Division championship, Hank Middlemas of Fairmont came out on top by defeating Crab Orchard’s Jim Cragett 7 and 6.
•••
PREP GOLF: Herbert Hoover won the team championship at the Cardinal Conference Tournament Wednesday at Big Bend Golf Course in Tornado.
The Huskies, who won for the second year in a row, finished with a team score of 307 on the par-71 layout, finishing a comfortable 47 strokes ahead of runner-up Winfield.
Wayne’s Cole Kiley shot a 72 to win individual honors, followed by Hoover’s Sawyer Osbourn (75) and Bryson Beaver (76). Jackson Woodburn and Andrew Johnson each shot 77 for Winfield.