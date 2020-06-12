Joe McCauley of Ridgeley shot a 3-over-par 75 Friday to win Friday’s qualifier for the West Virginia Open at Cacapon State Park.
Five other players earned spots in the State Open, scheduled for June 23-25 at the Resort at Glade Springs in Daniels. Also qualifying were Christopher Neighbors (76, Charles Town), Argyle Downes (77, Charles Town), Patrick Burgess (77, Winchester), Brent Cave (78, Ranson) and Jesse Lowe (79, Shepherdstown).
The next qualifier will be held Sunday at Riverside Golf Club.
•••
SENIOR SERIES: Dick Bolden of Morgantown shot an even-par 72 to past the top score at the West Virginia Golf Association Senior Series event Thursday at Mingo Bottom Golf Club.
Bolden was the winner of the Gold Division (ages 70 and up). Other winners were Hurricane’s John Duty shot a 74 to win the Silver Division (60-69) and Parkersburg’s Steve Koreski shot a 73 to win the Senior Division (50-59).
•••
CALLAWAY JUNIOR TOUR: Locust Hill Golf Course hosted the Callaway Jr. Tour today, where 32 players took to the Par 72 layout.
Argyle Downes of Charles Town shot a 7-over-par 79 for the low round of the day and the boys 13-14 division at the Callaway Junior Tour event Thursday at Locust Hill Golf Course in Charles Town.
Other winners were Oceana’s Kerri-Anne Cook (girls 15-18); Petersburg’s Lucas Riggleman (boys 12-under); Martinsburg’s James Dailey (boys 15-16); and Parkersburg’s Mace Busch (boys 17-18).
The Callaway Jr. Tour will be back in action Monday at Guyan Golf & Country Club in Huntington.
n Savannah Hawkins of Hurricane shot an 8-over-par 79 to win the girls 15-18 division in the Callaway Junior Tour event Wednesday at The Club at Cree Creek in Shepherdstown.
Other winners were Argyle Downes (73, boys 13-14, Charles Town); Tommy Evans (boys 12-under, Charles Town); Chance Weihl, boys 15-16, Little Hocking, Ohio); and Jack Giobbia (boys 17-18, Morgantown).