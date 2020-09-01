Chris Williams of Scott Depot, Todd Westfall of Bridgeport, Hutson Chandler of Bridgeport and Tim Mount of Huntington advanced to the semifinals of the West Virginia Mid Amateur championship Wednesday at Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridgeport.
The match-play semifinals, scheduled to tee off at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, will pit Williams vs. Westfall and Chandler vs. Mount. The winners there will advance to the championship round Wednesday afternoon.
In Tuesday’s quarterfinals, Williams defeated Hurricane’s Sam O’Dell 3 and 2, Westfall defeated Bridgeport’s Woody Woodford 3 and 1, Hutson topped Huntington’s Cam Roam 2 up and Mount defeated Morgantown’s Tyler Franklin 3 and 1.