The brainchild of Huntington’s Ian Patrick-Archer is continuing to grow, and this weekend’s edition Bettinardi Classic promises to be the biggest yet.
The Classic will be held for the fifth time at Esquire Golf Course in Barboursville and started with practice rounds and a shootout on Friday before the two-day event is held on Saturday and Sunday.
This year’s field is arguably the toughest yet, with 12-time West Virginia Open champion David Bradshaw competing for the first time. Also, reigning West Virginia Amateur champion Philip Reale, current West Virginia Mid-Amateur winner Jess Ferrell and 2020 Amateur champion Alex Easthom are among the field of 56.
“If you want competition, bring it down to Barboursville,” Patrick-Archer said.
The championship flight will get underway at 1 p.m. Saturday with the winner taking home $1,000. The second flight winner will be awarded $300.
As part of the festivities, Twisted Grille will have a food truck arriving at 10 a.m. with a post-round dinner scheduled for Oscar’s in Barboursville. All spectators are welcome. Players interested in competing in the second flight may register and tee off by 1:30 p.m. with an entry fee of $175 due on the first tee.
Patrick-Archer started the event five years ago while working for Bettinardi Putter Company and has been blown away by the growth of the tournament ever since.
“I just wanted to do a tournament for my people and my pros around the state and the top amateurs around,” he said. “Then I put a ‘B’ flight in for friends of the players and anybody that wanted to come out and play with us and have some fun.
“I’m overwhelmed with the support I’m getting from the better players in the state and even the middle-of-the-road players like myself that barely make cuts and just put a couple of points on the board. We’re super excited, we’ve got a good weekend planned. We’re just going to tear it up.”
