This year, the hardiest of local swimmers are making plans to swim the length of the Kanawha River, with one athlete already across the finish line.

Through the length of the year 2023, the YMCA of Kanawha Valley is welcoming swimmers of all levels to its “Swim the Kanawha River” 97-mile challenge.